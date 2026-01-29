Mohanlal is T S Lovelajan in Tharun Moorthy’s L 366, first look unveiled

The makers of the tentatively titled L 366 unveiled Mohanlal’s first look from the film on Thursday, introducing his character as “pure love in human form – TS Lovelajan.” In the image, the veteran actor is seen in a khaki police uniform, holding a bag and a pair of formal shoes while wearing slippers, seemingly within the character's house. Notably, the actor has shaved off his beard and sports his signature handlebar moustache for the first time since Odiyan, marking his return to a cop role after a long gap.
L 366 reunites Mohanlal with director Tharun Moorthy following the success of last year’s Thudarum. The upcoming film is produced by Ashiq Usman under the Ashiq Usman Productions banner and scripted by Ratheesh Ravi, known for penning Pullikkaran Staraa, Ishq, Adi, and Maharani.
L 366 features Meera Jasmine as the female lead. On the technical front, Tharun has retained much of his core team from Thudarum, including cinematographer Shaji Kumar, music director Jakes Bejoy, and sound designer Vishnu Govind, with editor Vivek Harshan as a new addition.
Mohanlal's upcoming slate also includes L 367, directed by Meppadiyan filmmaker Vishnu Mohan, and the Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer Khalifa, directed by Vysakh, and another project with Tharun, to be backed by Thudarum producer M Renjith. The veteran actor is also part of Jude Anthany Joseph's Thudakkam, the debut acting vehicle of his daughter Vismaya Mohanlal, which is scheduled for an Onam release this year.