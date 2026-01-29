Mohanlal is T S Lovelajan in Tharun Moorthy’s L 366, first look unveiled

The makers of the tentatively titled L 366 unveiled Mohanlal’s first look from the film on Thursday, introducing his character as “pure love in human form – TS Lovelajan.” In the image, the veteran actor is seen in a khaki police uniform, holding a bag and a pair of formal shoes while wearing slippers, seemingly within the character's house. Notably, the actor has shaved off his beard and sports his signature handlebar moustache for the first time since Odiyan, marking his return to a cop role after a long gap.