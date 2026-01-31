Indrans-Joemon Jyothir starrer Aashaan gets a release date

Aashaan also features Shobi Thilakan, Bibin Perumpally, Abin Bino, Kudassanad Kanakam and Madan Gowri in prominent roles. Notably, Johnpaul is making his debut as a music director inthe upcoming film, with a background score composed by Ajeesh Anto. Its technical crew also includes cinematographer Vimal Jose Thachil, editor Kiran Das and sound designer MR Rajakrishnan. Details regarding the plot and genre are yet to be disclosed.