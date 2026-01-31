Indrans-Joemon Jyothir starrer Aashaan gets a release date

Aashaan, starring Indrans and Joemon Jyothir, is set to hit theatres on February 5. The film is directed by Johnpaul George, best known for helming the Tovino Thomas-starrer Guppy and Soubin Shahir's Ambili.
Aashaan also features Shobi Thilakan, Bibin Perumpally, Abin Bino, Kudassanad Kanakam and Madan Gowri in prominent roles. Notably, Johnpaul is making his debut as a music director inthe upcoming film, with a background score composed by Ajeesh Anto. Its technical crew also includes cinematographer Vimal Jose Thachil, editor Kiran Das and sound designer MR Rajakrishnan. Details regarding the plot and genre are yet to be disclosed.
Aashaan is produced by Johnpaul, Annam Johnpaul and Suraj Philip Jacob under the banner of Guppy Cinemas, with Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer Films distributing the film in Kerala.