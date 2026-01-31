Prakambanam Movie Review: A horror comedy saved by playful chaos

Prakambanam is one of those films that takes a while to reveal what it actually wants to be. It introduces itself as a horror comedy with politics, belief systems and youthful chaos all thrown into the mix. However, for a good stretch, it feels slightly unsure of where to place its weight. The opening scenes in Kannur are set inside an ancestral Hindu home, where a conservative grandmother performs rituals meant to appease the dead while her sons, staunch Communist party workers, look on with open disbelief. The ideological contrast is clear enough, though the humour here is gentle rather than biting, as if the film is still easing itself in.