Valathu Vashathe Kallan Movie Review: Potent idea lost in puzzles

Both Jeethu and writer Dinu Thomas Eelan have previously explored parenting in films like Koodasha, Mummy & Me, My Boss, and Drishyam. Here, since parenting is the central theme, the characters are sketched in broad strokes. Antony Xavier (Biju Menon) is an abusive, aggressive father whose toxic upbringing leaves deep scars on his son, while Samuel (Joju George) is a supportive, progressive parent who encourages and deeply admires his activist daughter. Of the two, Antony is by far the more compelling figure — a corrupt officer and an emotionally distant father, desperate for redemption. Biju Menon delivers a sincere performance, lending depth that the writing often withholds. Joju George is convincing as a doting father and a supposed genius, whose high IQ is repeatedly underlined in dialogue. However, despite the promise, their much-hyped battle of wits never truly takes off, reducing what should have been a tense psychological duel into generic mind games.