'Manjummel Boys' director Chidambaram booked for alleged sexual harassment of woman in Kochi

KOCHI: A case has been registered against Chidambaram S Poduval, director of the superhit movie Manjummel Boys, in a sexual harassment case here, police said on Monday.

Ernakulam South Police registered a case on Sunday following a complaint filed by a woman in connection with an incident that allegedly took place in 2022, officials said.

Police said the incident pertains to allegedly trespassing into the apartment of a woman in Elamkulam and sexually misbehaving with her.

The case has been registered under Sections 74 (assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 75 (sexual harassment) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, police said.

According to officials, the complainant's statement was recorded before registering the case.

A notice will be issued to the filmmaker asking him to appear for questioning, they added.

Chidambaram is yet to respond to the allegations.

He has directed two hit films - Jan.E.Man (2021) and Manjummel Boys (2024).