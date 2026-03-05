Askar Ali: I still feel like a fresher

Having closely followed his brother's journey, Askar didn't have to look far for inspiration. There were soaring highs, agonising lows, and everything in between. But Asif persisted, with Askar by his side as a curious observer. "We don't discuss films a lot, but I do observe how he listens to scripts, the kind of projects he picks, and how he has been selective of late. There has been a remarkable change in his approach now, and I have no qualms in admitting that I try to copy him." However, Asif is not one to advise. "Ikka never interferes in my projects or script selection. He believes that you judge better only with experience, regardless of the failures."