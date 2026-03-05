It's a wrap for Mammootty-Adoor Gopalakrishnan's Padayaatra

Filming has wrapped on Padayaatra, the upcoming film that reunites Mammootty with veteran filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan after more than three decades. The makers announced the completion of the shoot on Wednesday through social media. The project had gone on floors in January this year.
In Padayaatra, Mammootty reportedly plays Dr Devadas, a physician who leaves behind a successful urban practice to work in a tribal region. Guided by Gandhian ideals, he dedicates himself to serving marginalised communities but gradually becomes entangled in the injustices they face. Set against the backdrop of Adivasi life, the film is said to explore themes of exploitation and resistance. Indrans appears as the doctor’s assistant, while Grace Antony and Sreeshma Chandran are also part of the cast.
The screenplay has been co-written by Adoor with author and former IAS officer K V Mohan Kumar. The technical team includes cinematographer Shehnad Jalal, editor Praveen Prabhakar, composer Mujeeb Majeed and art director Shajie Naduvil. The film is produced by Mammootty’s home banner Mammootty Kampany.