It's a wrap for Mammootty-Adoor Gopalakrishnan's Padayaatra

In Padayaatra, Mammootty reportedly plays Dr Devadas, a physician who leaves behind a successful urban practice to work in a tribal region. Guided by Gandhian ideals, he dedicates himself to serving marginalised communities but gradually becomes entangled in the injustices they face. Set against the backdrop of Adivasi life, the film is said to explore themes of exploitation and resistance. Indrans appears as the doctor’s assistant, while Grace Antony and Sreeshma Chandran are also part of the cast.