Sagar Surya and Ameen's Derby gets a release date

The upcoming campus-based entertainer Derby will hit theatres on March 27. The announcement was made through social media on Wednesday, along with the unveiling of a new poster featuring its lead actors, Sagar Surya and Ameen, both of whom were recently seen in the hit horror comedy Prakambanam. The upcoming film is directed by Sajil Mampad, who previously helmed the 2004 film Kadakan.
Derby is jointly written by Zahru Zuhara and Ameer Suhail, with Sharfu of the Suhas-Sharfu duo serving as script consultant. The cast of the film also includes Adam Sabiq, Hari Sivaram, Ameen, Anu, Rish NK, Jasnya Jayadeesh, Merlet Ann Thomas, Franco Francis, Habeeb Rahman, Suparna S, Johnny Antony, Shabareesh Varma, Abu Salim, Sinoj Varghese, Fahiz Bin Rifai, Shafi Kollam, Pradeep Balan, Divya M Nair, Santhosh Keezhattoor and Nazeer Shikku. On the technical front, it has cinematography by Abinandan Ramanujam, editing by R Jerin and music by Gopi Sundar.
Derby is produced by Manzour Abdul Razac under the banner of Demanz Film Factory.