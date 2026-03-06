Rajisha Vijayan Interview — From Masthishka Maranam to method acting, Mammootty and Bachelor Party D’eux

Krishand did not have to brief me about the song; he only narrated the script to me. And anyone who listens to the narration of the script will not ask why we needed this song. It had a genuine purpose in the film. And I have the capacity to comprehend that. The song has an organic space there, and conceptually it made sense. Hence, I did not have to ask too many questions. There was no need for that. I chose not to speak much about it because I knew that once people watch the movie, they would understand its relevance.