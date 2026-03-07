Sambhavam Adhyayam Onnu Movie Review: A derivative yet mostly effective time-loop thriller
Time loops, alternate timelines, and paradoxes have long fascinated storytellers. From the highly acclaimed series like Dark to mind-bending films such as Predestination, Triangle, and Timecrimes, the idea of characters being trapped within time itself has been explored in many permutations and combinations. Malayalam cinema has rarely dabbled in this curious territory, though. One might recall Lijo Jose Pellissery’s Churuli, which flirted with similar temporal ambiguities. Into this rather underexplored space arrives debutant Jithu Satheesan Mangalathu's Sambhavam Adhyayam Onnu.
Director: Jithu Satheesan Mangalathu
Cast: Askar Ali, Vineeth Kumar, Assim Jamal, Sidharth Bharathan
The film opens with an intriguing prologue set in a bygone era. Inside a dense forest at night in the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border, a foreign matriarch arrives with her tribal aides to dispose of two bodies. One of them is a young local woman, murdered out of jealousy. The other body, belonging to the matriarch’s younger husband, mysteriously escapes before he can be dumped. It is a short sequence, but it creates an eerie foundation in establishing that something about the forest feels wrong.
The narrative then shifts to the present and introduces Anand (Askar Ali), a civil police officer. He has just received what he calls a punishment transfer to a remote border region between Kerala and Tamil Nadu. His wife is heavily pregnant, and the timing could not be worse. The transfer brings him to the forest-lined jurisdiction where strange things soon begin to unfold.
Around the same time, a wounded police officer named Peter is found near the forest and taken to the hospital. Meanwhile, another officer, SI Reji (Vineeth Kumar), stumbles upon a dead body inside the same forest during an argument with a group of youngsters. Soon, a mysterious wireless distress call enters the picture, and the caller identifies himself as Stephen, a police officer trapped near a peculiar temple inside the forest. The temple houses a crow-shaped deity and is associated with an unsettling local myth.
The deeper Anand and his colleagues go into the forest to investigate, the stranger the situation becomes. Time, memory, and reality begin to overlap. It all culminates in a striking interval twist that genuinely grabs attention. Even if one is familiar with the mechanics of time-bending narratives, the reveal still works well enough to keep you invested in what follows.
Sambhavam Adhyayam Onnu is, in fact, an extrapolation of Jithu’s earlier short film titled Sambhavam. Expanding a short concept into a full-length feature is never easy, and to his credit, he attempts it with reasonable ambition. The film might not be entirely novel in its premise, but the attempt deserves appreciation, given how rarely Malayalam cinema addresses such ideas.
The plotting is not entirely without loopholes, as certain aspects of the time mechanics and narrative logic feel shaky when examined closely. Yet, Jithu manages to hold the viewer’s attention for the most part. The film maintains enough curiosity, especially after the interval, when the central mystery becomes clearer. The imagined mythology surrounding the crow deity is also incorporated neatly, giving the story a cultural flavour rather than making the time loop concept feel completely imported from Western science fiction traditions.
Naveen Jose’s cinematography does a good job of maintaining tension in the forest setting, while endless stretches of similar green terrain can easily become visually monotonous. Yet the film manages to retain a sense of unease in those spaces. The sound design also deserves special mention, as the narrative's eerie mood is often heightened by the atmospheric audio. Editing remains largely functional, though the sudden shifts between timelines can occasionally create confusion.
Where the film struggles the most is in the emotional writing. For a story that revolves around fate, family, and survival across time, the characters remain a little distant. Anand’s personal stakes do not always land with the intended impact. Reji’s character, too, has a moment that should ideally carry emotional weight, but the writing does not fully support it. Performance-wise, most of the cast are serviceable. Still, one cannot shake off the feeling that stronger casting might have elevated the material further.