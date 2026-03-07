Sambhavam Adhyayam Onnu Movie Review: A derivative yet mostly effective time-loop thriller

Where the film struggles the most is in the emotional writing. For a story that revolves around fate, family, and survival across time, the characters remain a little distant. Anand’s personal stakes do not always land with the intended impact. Reji’s character, too, has a moment that should ideally carry emotional weight, but the writing does not fully support it. Performance-wise, most of the cast are serviceable. Still, one cannot shake off the feeling that stronger casting might have elevated the material further.