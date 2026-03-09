Patriot release remains on course as makers drop character posters on Women's Day

Recently, we reported about the development of a trade dispute-induced uncertainty over the April 23 release of Mahesh Narayanan's Patriot, featuring a star-studded ensemble cast, including Mohanlal, Mammootty, Kunchacko Boban, Fahadh Faasil, and Nayanthara. Even as we await more clarity on the dispute, the film's makers dropped new character posters and a behind-the-scenes video while confirming that it remains on course for an April 23 release, as planned.
The posters released so far today only include those of the characters in the film played by Nayanthara, Revathi, Grace Antony, Darshana Rajendran, Sreeparvathy, Zarin Shihab, and Geethi Sangeetha. The makers also dropped on social media a video showing behind-the-scenes footage from the making of an action sequence, involving Mohanlal, Mammootty and Kunchacko Boban's characters.
In the caption for the Instagram post, team Patriot wrote, "When Mammukka, Lalettan and Chackochan share the frame, every moment becomes special...," followed by a fire emoticon. It is worth noting that the three actors also appeared together in 1998's Harikrishnans.
Patriot brings Mahesh back to feature film direction for the first time after 2022's Ariyippu, also starring Kunchacko Boban, although it is worth noting that he also directed a segment in the 2024 anthology Manorathangal on ZEE5. Besides directing the film from his own screenplay, he also serves as its editor alongside Rahul Radhakrishnan.
Produced by Anto Joseph and KG Anil Kumar, Patriot's technical team also includes cinematographer Manush Nandan, composer Sushin Shyam. Notably, as many as four stunt choreographers work on the film: Dhilip Subbarayan, Stunt Silva, Mafia Sasi, and Riyas- Habib.