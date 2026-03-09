Patriot release remains on course as makers drop character posters on Women's Day

Recently, we reported about the development of a trade dispute-induced uncertainty over the April 23 release of Mahesh Narayanan's Patriot, featuring a star-studded ensemble cast, including Mohanlal, Mammootty, Kunchacko Boban, Fahadh Faasil, and Nayanthara. Even as we await more clarity on the dispute, the film's makers dropped new character posters and a behind-the-scenes video while confirming that it remains on course for an April 23 release, as planned.