Rahul Rajagopal: Our target audience is responding well to Masthishka Maranam

Masthishka Maranam also satirises obsessive celebrity culture, though Rahul says he did not need to do any particular research. "If you just open Instagram, you will see plenty of examples. That culture already exists around us," he remarks. Krishand's only instruction was to avoid imitating any specific person. Comedy plays a major role in the film, and Rahul admits that humour always brings a certain anxiety. "I love doing comedy, but there was always insecurity about whether it would land properly, especially with my features," he says candidly. Timing, he believes, depends greatly on fellow actors. "In this film, alongside me, I had Niranj (Maniyanpilla Raju) and Vishnu Agasthya, who really understand how to land a moment. When you work with people who can receive what you're giving and respond the right way, the confidence comes naturally," he explains.