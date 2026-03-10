Pennum Porattum gets OTT release date

Actor Rajesh Madhavan’s directorial debut Pennum Porattum is set for its digital premiere on Netflix on March 13. Notably, the streaming rights were acquired by the OTT giant much before the theatrical release, which is rare for Malayalam films these days.
Pennum Porattum is a social satire which explores themes of mob justice and moral policing through a chaotic narrative. Scripted by Ravisankar, the film features largely newcomers, most of whom were picked from the Palakkad villages where it was shot. The technical crew includes cinematographer Sabin Uralikandy, editor Chaman Chakko and composer Dawn Vincent.
Pennum Porattum premiered at the 56th International Film Festival of India and later screened at the 30th International Film Festival of Kerala. The film is produced by Santhosh T Kuruvilla under the banner of STK Frames, in association with Binu George Alexander.