ZEE5 Malayalam series Kasaragod Embassy to premiere on this date, trailer out

Kasaragod Embassy, ZEE5’s upcoming Malayalam web series, will premiere on March 20, the streamer announced while unveiling its trailer. Billed as a crime thriller, the show is written by Heeraj PH and directed by Atish M Nair.
Kasaragod Embassy stars Abu Salim, Govind Pai, Marco-fame Kabir Duhan Singh, Sudheesh, Deepak Parambol, Rony David, Dinesh Prabhakar, Aparna Sreekutty and Uma Nair, who has also produced the show. According to the makers, the series “tells the story of two cousins whose desire for a better life pulls them into a dangerous world of forged identities, high-risk deals and shifting loyalties. What begins as a small step to escape their circumstances spirals into a chain of events that challenges their bond, tests their conscience and threatens their survival. With every choice they make, the consequences grow sharper, drawing them deeper into a network far beyond their control.” The trailer hints at a cat-and-mouse game between a gang involved in producing fake passports and a group of police officers investigating the crime. On the technical front, the series has cinematography by Rajeesh Raman, editing by Jilin Joseph and music by Ratheesh Vega.
Speaking about the series, Atish said, “Our goal with Kasaragod Embassy was to build a world that feels tense, atmospheric and constantly unpredictable. The characters are flawed, ambitious and deeply human, which makes their journey all the more gripping.” Kabir said, “What stood out for me in Kasaragod Embassy was the narrative’s realism and the way every character is written with restraint. My role, Dammanna, is powerful not because he is loud, but because he knows how to impose fear quietly. It’s a character built on silence, calculation and impact, and I’m glad viewers will get to experience this world on ZEE5.” Speaking about his character, Deepak added, “Vivek represents the outside world trying to make sense of what’s happening beneath the surface. Every scene with him carries a little tension, because the audience knows more than he does. That contrast between curiosity and danger is what makes the character engaging to play.”