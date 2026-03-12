ZEE5 Malayalam series Kasaragod Embassy to premiere on this date, trailer out

Speaking about the series, Atish said, “Our goal with Kasaragod Embassy was to build a world that feels tense, atmospheric and constantly unpredictable. The characters are flawed, ambitious and deeply human, which makes their journey all the more gripping.” Kabir said, “What stood out for me in Kasaragod Embassy was the narrative’s realism and the way every character is written with restraint. My role, Dammanna, is powerful not because he is loud, but because he knows how to impose fear quietly. It’s a character built on silence, calculation and impact, and I’m glad viewers will get to experience this world on ZEE5.” Speaking about his character, Deepak added, “Vivek represents the outside world trying to make sense of what’s happening beneath the surface. Every scene with him carries a little tension, because the audience knows more than he does. That contrast between curiosity and danger is what makes the character engaging to play.”