Jayasurya's Aadu 3: One Last Ride - Part 1 to hit screens as planned despite Gulf uncertainties

The makers of the Jayasurya-starrer Aadu 3: One Last Ride - Part 1 have confirmed that the film will release worldwide on March 19, putting to rest speculation about a possible postponement amid escalating tensions in West Asia that could affect theatrical screenings in the GCC — a key overseas market for Indian cinema.
In an official statement released on Thursday, the team said they had been closely monitoring global developments before deciding to proceed with the planned release date. “After careful consideration of various factors — including the vital need for our industry to thrive during these challenging times — we are glad to confirm that Aadu 3: One Last Ride, Part - 1 will release in theatres worldwide on March 19, 2026,” the statement said.
The announcement comes at a time when uncertainty in the region has already affected other major Indian films. The makers of the Yash-starrer Toxic recently postponed their March 19 release to June 4.
Despite the concerns, the Aadu 3 team said the decision to proceed as planned was guided by the importance of keeping the film industry active. “In times like these, we believe storytelling has the power to bring people together. The Aadu franchise has always celebrated friendship, joy, chaos, and the healing power of laughter,” the statement read. “We stand for peace, love, and happiness, and hope stories continue to unite us all,” the makers added.
Aadu 3 will now arrive in cinemas the same weekend as Ranveer Singh-Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar: The Revenge, the much-touted sequel to the 2025 film.
Produced by Vijay Babu and written and directed by Midhun Manuel Thomas, Aadu 3 is the third instalment in the action-comedy franchise and has been confirmed to release in two parts. Unlike the previous parts, Aadu 3 also has a period setting as part of the narrative. Along with Jayasurya, it also sees the return of regular cast members like Saiju Kurup, Sunny Wayne, Vinayakan, and Dharmajan Bolgatty.