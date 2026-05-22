'Eko' wins big at 35th Padmarajan Awards; Dinjith Ayyathan chosen best director

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Dinjith Ayyathan won the best director award and Bahul Ramesh was selected as the best screenwriter at the 35th P Padmarajan awards announced in Thiruvananthapuram. Both were honoured for the film 'Eko'.



In the literary category, writer Chandramathi won the best novel award for ‘Ozhukatha Oru Puzha’, while Shanoj R Chandran was selected as the best short story writer for ‘Arappathiri’. Mithun Krishna won the Vismayasmax Young Talent Award for the debut literary work Aparasamudra’.



Dinjith will receive Rs 25,000, a plaque and a certificate of merit, while Bahul will receive Rs 15,000 along with a plaque and certificate. Chandramathi will receive Rs 20,000 and Shanoj Rs 15,000, besides plaques and certificates.



The film jury was chaired by writer-director Madhupal, with critic Sulochana Rammohan and film critic Vijayakrishnan as members. The literary jury was headed by writer S Hareesh, with Rahul Radhakrishnan and Pradeep Panangad as members.

The awards will be presented in August, according to chairman of the P Padmarajan Trust Vijayakrishnan, general secretary Pradeep Panangad, and secretary A Chandrasekhar.