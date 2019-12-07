Dhanusu Raasi Neyargale' movie review: The stars haven’t aligned for this one

Ashameera Aiyappan By

Express News Service

As the title suggests, Dhanusu Raasi Neyargale is about a person, Arjun (Harish Kalyan), who is obsessed with astrology. He is THE perfect brand ambassador for astrology and all the merchandise that comes with it. From the affordable options like coloured ‘holy’ threads, Kubera statues to more expensive ‘Raasi kal modhirams’, Arjun has it all. He doesn’t leave the house during ‘raahu kaalam’. He believes in all the superstitions I laugh at when my family brings them up. Not only does he believe in them, but he is also an active propagator as he has a quick ‘parigaram’ tip for all. And the astrologer, whose words are sacrosanct, says that his life would be for the better if he married a woman of kanni raasi, preferably from a different state. And in comes, KR Vijaya (Digangana Suryavanshi). And she’s the complete opposite of Arjun, she doesn’t believe in marriage or astrology. It’s a classic case of opposite attracts. Or is it?

Vijaya is a planetary scientist who is prepping for a ‘one way trip to Mars’, to study the terrain there. Bizarre, yes. But not as bizarre as the other things that happen in this film. Like how ‘love’ is suggested as an option to make Vijaya stay with Arjun. The way that it is put forth that’s even tackier. “Kadhal la vizha vechu, avala ingaye iruka vechurulam.” Or when Anita (Reba Monica George), says, “This is life. Just get married to Arjun and forget your dreams.” And in a film that’s about astrology, these thoughts aren’t out of place I guess.

The film doesn’t judge Vijaya for her drinking or having pre-marital sex. The film also reserves the stereotypical judging for Anita, Arjun’s ex-girlfriend. Anita’s husband comes stumbling to Arjun, saying, “Bro, neengalachu sollirukalame. Neenga thappichitinga, naa maatikiten.” Funny story about Anita, by the way. Guess how they broke up? Because a drunk Arjun got aroused upon seeing a friend of Anita’s and kisses her in the middle of a road. Anita breaks up with him over it but ends up inviting him to her wedding. At first, she warns Vijaya that this wouldn’t work, and later, suggests she should marry him. Talk about being confused.

Dhanusa Raasi Neyargale has some… interesting music. An introductory dream song, that speaks about Arjun wanting a bride mixed as a ‘party song’. It is also questionably shot as one, with women in skimpy clothes parade around him as he goes around singing ‘I want a girl for marriage.’ A song about a one-night-stand masquerade as a sangeet song. The film tries to be wryly smart, with captions like ‘once upon a time in Pondicherry, just for a song.’ But they fall flat on the face, most of the time. Also, what’s Yogi Babu doing in this film?

It would have been easier to judge Dhanusu Raasi Neyargale had it been consistent with its politics. The film redeems itself, slightly, with Vijaya’s final decision. The film also suddenly begins questioning Arjun’s faith. This isn’t the film that has the nuance for it though. There’s an effective monologue by Munishkanth (who deserves much more than the roles he is currently getting). That parigaram is too late to save this film though.