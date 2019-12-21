'Sarvajanikarige Suvarnavakaasha' review: A comedy of errors

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

The tone of Sarvajanikarige Suvarnavakaasha is about ‘how to make a quick buck the smart way’. But will this give an opportunity to the public to learn a quick lesson? Anoop Ramaswamy’s film, which is based on a true event, throws light on how the lives of Vedanth aka Vedu (Rishi), and Janavi (Dhanya Balakrishna), both MBA students, change after a small event.

A short trip taken by Vedanth to celebrate his girlfriend’s birthday takes an unexpected turn when Janavi learns that she has lost the gold chain gifted to her by her mother (Shalini) for her birthday. Janavi, who is well aware of her mother’s pushy nature, seeks Vedanth’s help to get a similar chain, only to learn that it will cost over ` 69,000. How Vedanth does everything to buy a new chain is the crux of the story.

The first half deals with how Vedanth tries to make some quick money, and the kind of risks he puts himself into to help his girlfriend. The justification to the title comes in only the last 40 minutes, wherein Vedanth handles a situation in a very smart way, which eventually helps him earn money. But if he uses the amount for the exact purpose, and how he wins Janavi’s heart is shown in the rest of the film.An incident, which took place in real life, has been captured and fictionalised very well by director and writer Janardhan Chikkanna, who has co-written the story along with Harish.

However, the output by directior Anoop Ramaswamy does not match the work done on the writing table. Even though the director has tried to accomplish the task with suitable characterisation and fine actors, who bring in an emotional and humorous touch, something seems amiss. It appears as if the director could not maintain the momentum expected in a comedy thriller.

The film brings in several twists. However, the betting and the chasing episodes are too long, and test the viewers’ patience. The latter seem to lose interest by the time they get to the actual picture. You need to give a lot of attention to this particular episode, otherwise you may miss out on the story.

Rishi, in his third outing, looks keen on dishing out fresh strokes and giving a genuine performance. This film brings out his dancing skills too, for which the music directed by Midhun Munkandan perfectly complements the lyrics. The film’s background score is good in parts. Cinematographer Vignesh Kumar has brought in the middle class backdrop in his picturisation, which is also carried in the songs and fight sequences.

Dhanya forms the central part of the story, and she takes the film forward. Along with Shalini, who plays Janavi’s mother, Mithra, who plays the auto driver; Rangayana Raghu as the financier; major screen space is shared by Siddu Mulimani, who plays Rishi’s friend. Dattanna’s episodes bring some emotional impact.

Sarvajanikarige Suvarnavakaasha is a well-crafted story, and it is upto the public to seize this ‘golden opportunity’.