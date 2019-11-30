Home Entertainment Review

'Kamala' review: A passable mystery

A film that takes place over 36 hours, Kamala is Ranjith Sankar’s most refined film till date regardless of a few hiccups in the film’s screenplay and a lack of subtlety in the latter portions. 

Published: 30th November 2019 11:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2019 11:25 AM   |  A+A-

Kamala poster

Kamala poster

By Sajin Shrijith
Express News Service

Since Kamala is a mystery film, I’m going to keep this review brief and spoiler-free.

Its premise is straight out of a classic Hollywood noir picture: A single real-estate broker Safar (Aju Varghese) who may or may not be shady meets a ‘femme fatale’ Kamala (Ruhani Sharma) who may or may not be a real woman/ghost/figment of his imagination.

A film that takes place over 36 hours, Kamala is Ranjith Sankar’s most refined film till date regardless of a few hiccups in the film’s screenplay and a lack of subtlety in the latter portions.

But for the most part, it’s an engaging mystery that keeps us guessing as to the origin of the titular protagonist.

The entire film revolves around a woman, much like Ranjith’s Ramante Edanthottam. And as in that film, there are two important men here too, one being Safar. For obvious reasons, I won’t mention the other man.

The idea of a man being manipulated by a mysterious woman and the man’s subsequent quest to learn more about her has been employed in countless movies.

Multiple permutations and combinations can be generated with this simple thread. And though the final revelation in Kamala is not as earth-shattering as one would have hoped for, there is enough in it to give one’s brain a decent amount of exercise.

But at times the film seems to be burdened by the conflict of wanting to be two different films at the same time—a simple mystery and a ‘social message’ film —and whatever build-up was achieved in the first half becomes more and more diluted once it approaches the final credits.

It’s nice to see Aju in another serious role again after Helen. An actor who is mostly associated with comic roles, Aju leaves two other talented actors—Sajin Cherukayil and Biju Sopanam—to handle the humour this time.

The film’s strong point is its casting. One can see why Ranjith chose Aju as Safar or a non-Malayali like Ruhani as Kamala. In one scene, Safar wonders why an idealistically beautiful woman like her picked an ordinary “10th pass” guy like him when there are more ‘eligible’ men around.

It’s a question that pops in the mind of all noir heroes once the initial excitement slowly begins to subside.

They have no idea about their women but are still aroused by the thought of romancing danger, because they simply can’t believe their luck and want to strike while it’s still hot (no pun intended).

And though her lines were dubbed by Shruti Ramachandran, Ruhani succeeds in doing what most non-Malayali actors often fail to do—match their given lines with the appropriate expressions despite not being fluent in the language.

And this is why a few of the lip-sync issues can be overlooked because Ruhani plays the part of the lethally seductive woman so well without resorting to any skin show. Some may argue that this character could’ve been played by a Malayali but since Ruhani is not familiar to Malayalis, the character can be evaluated with zero preconceptions.

But the weird thing about this film is that the hero never really gets into a situation that’s too life-threatening. A higher level of danger and stakes would’ve made this film much more exciting. 

Thankfully, Ranjith doesn’t opt for a conventional ending and ends it on a note that makes sense considering the characters’ journey up until that point.

Movie: Kamala

Director: Ranjith Sankar

Cast: Aju Varghese, Ruhani Sharma, Sajin Cherukayil
Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Review news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kamala movie Kamala review

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from the Section
A still from 'Bikram: Yogi, Guru, Predator'

'Bikram: Yogi, Guru, Predator' review | Preying through Yoga

A still from the film

'Bramhachari' review: Serious topic served with slice of humour 

A still from the film.

'Arjun Suravaram' review: A film that works only in parts

A still from the film

'Enai Nokki Paayum Thota' review: The bullet finally arrives, but just misses the mark

Raja MBBS

'Raja MBBS' review: Quirky ideas marred by lacklustre writing

Gallery
Warner is the first player since India's Karun Nair made 303 not out in 2016 against England to reach the magical mark and he joins an elite club, including Azhar Ali who is captaining Pakistan in the current series. (Photos | AFP)
David Warner smashes 335 against Pakistan: Meet all Australians to score Test triple hundreds
The charred body of a 26-year-old veterinary doctor was found at Shadnagar on Hyderabad outskirts on Thursday morning. She is suspected to have been raped before she was murdered and her body set on fire. Here's all you need to know:
Hyderabad veterinary doctor rape-murder case timeline: What we know so far
google play app store
Video
'Hope to sing for 50 more years': Musical legend KJ Yesudas
'Why I can't feel safe in my country': Lone protestor at Parliament street over Hyderabad horror
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp