'Mookajjiya Kanaasugalu' review: A pleasant blast from the past

Mookajjiya Kanasugalu commemorates the 50th year of the award-winning novel, and Sheshadri goes word by word about what has been written by the author.

Mookajjiya Kanaasugalu

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Mookajjiya Kanasugalu, directed by P Sheshadri, is a tribute to renowned author K. Shivaram Karanth. The film is based on a book he wrote in 1968, for which he was conferred the Award in 1977.

Before getting into the details of the film, here’s an interesting anecdote on how the director went about making the film. Sheshadri had read the book when he was in high school, after his teacher announced that those who read it would get an extra one mark.

After reading the book, Sheshadri also sent a postcard to Karanth, asking for clarification about a certain character.

He was surprised to get an inland letter from the author, answering his questions. Sheshadri ended up getting 10 marks extra. 

The director, who couldn’t understand the subject in one reading, went through the book three times before going ahead with giving it a cinematic presentation.

Mookajjiya Kanasugalu commemorates the 50th year of the award-winning novel, and Sheshadri goes word by word about what has been written by the author.

The story is set in a coastal village. The conversation-based film runs on an intriguing interaction between Mookajji (B Jayashree) and her grandson, Subbaraya (Aravind Kuplikar).

She is a woman with a sixth sense, who has answers to all the questions raised by Subbaraya. They take Mookajji back and forth between her younger days, her married life -- which was short-lived for two days -- and the various people she comes across in her daily life.

She enlightens Subbaraya and others on topics of life, death, God, desires, and reincarnations. All this happens under a Peepal tree. Mookajji comes across as a grandmother with a power of deep perception. She also has a history about any artifacts given to her, and can easily gauge the personality of those who come in front of her eyes.

Seshadri’s adaptation of the novel runs on multiple characters, and carries a multi-layered narration. He has gone by the book, even in terms of the backdrop, the village set-up, the characters and their costumes. 
Whether it is about Ramanna and Nagi, or Mookajji meeting her friend, Thippi, or how she confronts Anant Rao about his relationship with his student, most of the episodes keep lingering in your mind for a long time.

Sheshadri makes no mistakes in choosing the artistes, and couldn’t have found a better actor than Jayashree to play Mookajji. The rest of cast, including Aravind Kuplikar, Nandini Vittal, Rameshwari Varma, Pragathi Prabhu, Prabhudeva and Baby Shlagha Saligrama, showcase fine performances on screen.  With beautiful compositions by Pravin Godkhindi and great picturisation by cinematographer G S Bhaskar, watching Mookajjiya Kanasagalu is as good as reading Karanth’s book.

Movie: Mookajjiya Kanasugalu

Director: P Sheshadri

Cast: B Jayashree and Aravind Kuplikar
