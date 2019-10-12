Home Entertainment Review

'Ellide Elli Tanaka' review: Hariprriya, Srujan Lokesh starrer is a comic web of deceit

A humorous tale peppered with action elements, and strong family sentiment, Ellide Elli Tanaka reminds you of familiar stories we've seen in the past.

Published: 12th October 2019 09:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2019 04:00 PM   |  A+A-

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Ellide Elli Tanaka is a title borrowed from the iconic pathos song featuring actor Lokesh. However, in this film, starring his son, Srujan Lokesh, it gets a new meaning, as the film is about the various lies told by the protagonist. Surya (Srujan Lokesh), who is leading a good life in Australia, is forced to come to India due to unforeseen circumstances.

Here, he sees Nandini (Hariprriya), and it is love at first sight for him. Surya assumes the identity of his friend Suresh (Yashas) to get a job at an interior designing firm, and luckily, he gets to report to Nandini. Surya, who becomes Suresh, uses ‘lies’ as a strategy, only to win her over. His lies gradually involve his parents (Tara and Avinash) too. How Surya is caught up in his own web of deceit, and tries to rectify his mistakes make up the rest of Ellide Elli Tanaka.

The film serves as a relaunch of sorts for Srujan, who is popular for his work on the small screen and the hit comedy show - Majaa Talkies. Ellide Elli Tanaka is also his first production venture.

A humorous tale peppered with action elements, and strong family bondings, Ellide Elli Tanaka reminds you of familiar stories we’ve seen in the past. Thejasvi, in his first directorial, presents a mix of comedy, emotions, love, action and family sentiments - everything required for a commercial entertainer, and also tucks in a message.

Srujan, who is known for his gags, also tries to dish out some mass appeal in this film. Supporting him is a whole entourage of comedians, including Sadhu Kokila, Giri, Vishwa, Mimicry Gopi, and Mandya Ramesh among others. Unfortunately, some did not perform up to the expectations.

Hariprriya not only adds the glamour quotient, plays an integral part in the proceedings. A couple of good melodies composed by Arjun Janya, and a few picturesque locations captured by HC Venu, are the highlights of the film, which will surely satisfy the die-hard fans of Talking Star Srujan Lokesh.

