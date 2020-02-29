Home Entertainment Review

Doordarshan movie review: Mahie Gill, Dolly Ahluwalia shine in this candid drama

The whole Bimla gag (especially with the old lady constantly referencing it through the narrative) is perfectly timed in the comedic sense.

Published: 29th February 2020 10:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th February 2020 10:13 AM   |  A+A-

Poster of Doordarshan

Poster of Doordarshan

By Mrinal Rajaram
Express News Service

A comatose grandmother who has been unconsciousness for thirty years, an estranged couple at loggerheads over their imminent divorce, an older brother obsessed with softcore magazines and the next-door-neighbour, a teenage sister with a penchant for slacking off, and a childhood friend wanting his house back from the family for the last three decades. When all these elements of middle-class life in Old Delhi come together, it is hard not to relate to these people. Gagan Puri’s film makes an impression and elicits quite a few laughs as it delves into North Indian family hilarity. It is so simple and natural that no one quite seems out of place in this well-made story.

The attempted recreation of the whole 80s vibe (transistor, black-and-white television, old school TV cable, Doordarshan, Ramayan posters on the wall) in order to ensure the grandmother’s stress-free transition is one of Doordarshan’s highpoints. The whole Bimla gag (especially with the old lady constantly referencing it through the narrative) is perfectly timed in the comedic sense. The song Rukawat Ke Liye Khed Hai makes an appearance in all the right moments of the narrative, capturing in the process the sheer humour that is family life. 

Mahie Gill and Dolly Ahluwalia are the acting standouts, making the audience laugh their lungs out through the film’s run. Mahie’s Priya is a feisty Punjabi Bullet-riding wife whose favourite pastime is to fire ultimatums about signing the divorce papers at her almost ex-husband. About ten minutes into the story, Priya storms into her husband’s office to ask why he hasn’t signed the said document yet. Her entrance is memorable and funny thanks to Mahie Gill.

The grandmother is another character, so to speak. When she regains consciousness to the sounds of her grandson engrossed in a softcore magazine story involving a person named Bimla, no one can believe their eyes.

The doctor advises them to ease her into the transition of waking up after such a long duration. And this is where the film takes its humorous turn. Not wanting to upset her by the news of his impending divorce, the son wishes to recreate 1989 (just as she left it). Her bedroom is turned upside down, newer photos and paintings are replaced with authentic ones of the era, the latest gadgets are done away with and in their place appear all things old-school.

Though middle-aged, he dresses up in a school uniform to comfort the old lady. He tells her she’s been in a coma for only six months. She makes reference to her wrinkled hands and his suddenly aged appearance, but he brushes off the latter hilariously by claiming to have thyroid issues. Much to their chagrin, he makes his children don the role of housekeepers. 

Through all the candid humour, the film portrays a subtle bond between husband and wife. It is all chaotic, of course, but beneath the chaos is an understanding that is hard to miss. They are shown to be constantly bickering and arguing about the littlest things, and whilst that gives the audience ample reason to laugh, Puri’s writing/direction and the performances of both Mahie Gill and Manu Rishi Chaddha ensure that the message — about a family staying together — is delivered well.

The supporting characters (especially the sister and the brother’s zany best friend) are excellent in their roles. Dolly Ahluwalia is rarely not funny as the grandmother. The relentless belittling of her grandkids (whom she believes to be her attendants) is a sight if there ever was one — from “teri shakal dekhi hai” to “har din woh namak waali khichdi”, the barbs and the laughs are never-ending. They could have perhaps done way with the overly emotional sequence when daadi finally realises it’s 2019. Lines like “log sirf yeh transistor (meaning smartphone) mein lage rehte hain” and “kisi ko doosre ki parvah nahi hai” are relevant when it comes to the state of the world, but they felt forced and overdone here.

What makes Doordarshan so watchable is its relatability and everyday humour. If you’ve ever lived in the middle-class neighbourhoods of Delhi, these are the people one would fraternise with on a regular basis. Their problems and triumphs, though small and apparently insignificant, are in the same vein as your own.


Film: Doordarshan

Director: Gagan Puri

Cast: Mahie Gill, Manu Rishi Chaddha, Dolly Ahluwalia, Supriya Shukla  

Producer: Arya Films

Rating: 3/5


 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Review news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Doordarshan Bollywood Gagan Puri Mahie Gill Dolly Ahluwalia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from the Section

'Afsos' review: A series of unfortunate events

Sonic the Hedgehog 

Sonic the Hedgehog movie review: An entertaining tale of a Smurf on steroids 

Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithal review: A clever film that subverts expectations from start to finish

The Invisible Man movie review: Jessica Jones meets Hollowman in a satisfying thriller

Still from Draupathi

Draupathi movie review: A brainwash attempt in the form of a mediocre film

Gallery
A massive fire broke out at an oil warehouse in Chennai's Madhavaram area on Saturday afternoon. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Massive fire breaks out in Chennai's Madhavaram
Zlatan Ibrahimovic is not an MLS player anymore. From Chicharito to Gustavo Bou, meet the ten players who are paid the most for their service in the American soil. (Twitter photos)
Costliest MLS players: Javier Hernandez and Michael Bradley of course, but who else are the most-paid footballers in US?
Video
Delhi violence: AAP government sets up shelters, distributes food in affected areas
Delhi riots: 123 FIRs registered, 630 people either arrested or detained
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp