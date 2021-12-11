Home Entertainment Review

Gamanam movie review: Heartwarming take on everyday life

Ilaiyaraaja’s background score and music are a  major asset to the film and Gnana Sekhar VS’s cinematography gives us  some greatly lit frames.

Published: 11th December 2021 09:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2021 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

Still from the movie 'Gamanam'

By Murali Krishna CH
Express News Service

Gamanam,  directed by debutante Sujana Rao, is an anthology of three distinct  stories set in different parts of Hyderabad. The film addresses themes  of urban poverty, gender, economic inequality, and innocence of children.

Kamala (Shriya Saran) is a hearing-impaired tailor, who  lives with her baby girl and is hoping for her husband to return from  Dubai. Ali (Shiva Kandukuri) plays an aspiring cricketer, who lives with  his grandparents (Charu Hasan & Indu Anand) and falls in love with  Zara (Priyanka Jawalkar), from his neighbourhood. Two orphaned rag  pickers (Manu and Bhanu), comb a scrapyard to  collect things that help them celebrate their birthday.

Sujana  tells an uplifting story that deals with a deluge in Hyderabad. She  manages to draw our attention to the themes handled in the film and the  story has a major sense of deja vu.

The film feels overlong with  many of the characters (like Nithya Menen, Kancharapalem Raju) coming off underdeveloped. The realistic element doesn’t blend seamlessly  enough to give us a soul-stirring journey, and the film lacks a strong  emotional connect. 

For example, the story of Kamala could have been more engaging, but the director fails to effectively portray her  struggle. Also, the conflict between Zara’s father (Sanjay Swaroop) and  Ali’s grandfather could have been handled much better. Even the story of  the kids wasn’t explored to its fullest potential. Yet, it is the  heartwarming bond between the kids, the relationship between Ali and his  grandparents, and a struggling tailor trying to overcome all odds that  stay with you. 

Take, for instance, the beautifully crafted  scene, where the kids relentlessly try to sell a clay idol of Ganesha  and the rain washes away the clay and their dreams. Also, the scene  where Charu Hasan cooks mutton for his grandson and asks his wife to  clear off the kitchen, and the episode where Kamala shares an anecdote  with her daughter will keep you invested in the tale. I must say these kids are the heart of this story, and Sujana Rao has roped in talented actors, who steal the show. 

Shriya  Saran has a natural ease in front of the camera, and she pulls off some  of the pivotal scenes without a sign of self-consciousness. It holds  the same with Charu Hasan, who effortlessly conveys a warm but somewhat  impervious expression through his eyes. Shiva Kandukuri and Priyanka  Jawalkar are aptly cast in their respective roles and both delivered  earnest performances. Unfortunately, Suhaas was wasted in an  insignificant role.

Ilaiyaraaja’s background score and music are a  major asset to the film and Gnana Sekhar VS’s cinematography gives us  some greatly lit frames. Gamanam is a simple story that has its  heart in the right place. It is in many ways a sincere and poignant   tale of redemption. Sujana Rao beautifully captures the innocence of the  kids and gives us some genuinely touching monents. Despite all its  familiarity, to be honest, the film does hit a few right notes.

Movie: Gamanam
Cast: Shriya Saran, Charu Hasan, Priyanka Jawalkar, Shiva Kandukuri
Director: Sujana Rao
Review: 3

