Home Entertainment Review

Sunflower review: A bumbling fiasco

The owner of a penthouse in a typical Mumbai high-rise is discovered dead, early one morning.

Published: 04th July 2021 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2021 04:54 PM   |  A+A-

By Noor Anand Chawla
Express News Service

Zee5’s latest release—Sunflower—is a mystery that is really no mystery. Centred on a murder victim no one cares about and punched in with comedy where every intended joke falls flat, this film, directed by Vikas Bahl of Queen fame, is disappointing, to say the least. It’s actually the inanities of the plot that keep the laughter rolling.

The owner of a penthouse in a typical Mumbai high-rise is discovered dead, early one morning. Suspected foul play is proven when Bromethalin or rat poison is found in the deceased’s bloodstream. A team of the Mumbai Police (Ranvir Shorey and Girish Kulkarni) is called in to investigate the murder and question the residents of the apartment complex. After an inexplicably shoddy search of the crime scene, where the murderer escapes detection—hold your breath—by hiding behind a sofa, the police narrow down two suspects, the victim’s immediate neighbour (Mukul Chadha) with whom he had a long-standing feud, and a well-meaning though decidedly-odd bachelor (Sunil Grover) who lives a few floors down.

Tied in with this rather pointless ‘whodunnit’, are numerous minor storylines—ongoing building elections, the flurry caused when a hot social media influencer moves in, ill-portrayed OCD behaviour of the protagonist, and the fate of a small-town girl trying to make it as a singer, to name a few. Ironically, it’s some of these minor storylines that display the most promise. The show might have fared better, had it abandoned the ‘murder’ plotline entirely, and instead focussed on the interesting residents of the building and their flawed relationships. With a host of talented actors, Sunflower had the potential to be engaging, yet in attempting to fit the increasingly popular genre of ‘Dark Comedy’, it quite literally loses the plot.

Also, the unbearably slow pace along with an uninteresting build-up is an added disadvantage. True, there are short sparks of life in some individual scenes, such as the feisty domestic help having an affair with the well-built guard, or the comically judgmental building committee that keeps rejecting prospective flat-buyers for not fitting their idea of ‘good society’, and even Grover’s many failed attempts at making himself likeable to women… But then, unfortunately, these are few and far between. The rest of the series is like staring into the Black Hole, nothing, absolutely nothing strikes you.

The series ends on a supposedly thrilling note, willing the audience to sit in suspense for the next season. But does the comatose audience really care about the murderer being caught? Not for another torturous second.

Sunflower
Genre: Dark Comedy
Platform: Zee 5
Director: Vikas Bahl

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Zee5 Sunflower

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from the Section
The Tomorrow War too has a lip-smacking premise.

The Tomorrow War movie review: Predictable narrative mars spectacle

A still from 'Haseen Dillruba'.

'Haseen Dillruba' movie review: Taapsee Pannu-starrer is an incredibly silly murder mystery

Cold Case

'Cold Case' review: Stiff performances, colourless storytelling

A still from 'Maadathy: An Unfairy Tale'

'Maadathy: An Unfairy Tale' film review -  A blazing, poignant tale of terror

Ali Fazal in a still from Netflix's 'Ray' (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

'Ray' review: More hits than misses in this Netflix anthology

Gallery
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
Instagram Rich List for the year 2021 was released recently by Hopperhq.com, and many prominent celebrities from the entertainment and sports industry made it to the list. Check out the stars who made it to the top 40. (Photo | AP)
Virat Kohli to Priyanka Chopra: Check out the Instagram Rich List 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp