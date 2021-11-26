Home Entertainment Review

Kaaval movie review: Suresh Gopi excels in film that relies heavily on familiar beats

The superstar manages to hold the film together even when it gets lethargic in a few places 

Published: 26th November 2021 09:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2021 09:35 AM   |  A+A-

Suresh Gopi in 'Kaaval'

Suresh Gopi in 'Kaaval'

By Express News Service

If Kasaba proved something, it’s the fact that Nithin Renji Panicker and his father aren’t the same when it comes to writing. His scripts don’t have the penetrating sharpness or earth-shattering rage that characterised many of his father’s scripts. His new film, Kaaval, further proves that point. But here’s the best thing about it: It’s a much better film than Kasaba. It’s a remarkable improvement.

It’s the work of a hopefully more mature and refined filmmaker who has had a better understanding of his shortcomings. One thing that works in the film’s favour is its solid emotional grounding—a quality that can be off-putting for anyone who expects from Kaaval a Lelam or Vazhunnor or Commissioner. It’s one of the film’s several pleasing qualities. But is that enough, though?

I’m not sure if I would call Kaaval Suresh Gopi’s ‘comeback’ film. But it certainly shows that the superstar has still got it, not only during fierce combat but also his relatively sober moments. As Thampan, he gets his fair share of ‘mass’ moments, but when one takes into account the fact that he did these things way better in the early 90s, Kaaval ends up looking like Malayalam cinema’s answer to The Expendables—except that in this case, it’s just one man.

Renji Panicker is quite good as Antony, his most trusted buddy who has fallen on hard times owing to something that’s explained through a flashback. But this is, ultimately, a Suresh Gopi show. It’s heartening to see the actor sharing the screen with someone responsible for hugely contributing to the former’s stardom. The two deserve credit for holding the film together even when lethargy seems to creep in a few places.

I liked that Nithin didn’t write Thampan as a larger-than-life figure—that would look unrealistic given his age —and instead, as someone who can be vulnerable in the moments where he is not walking with his head held high or beating up multiple goons. Much of the emotional heavy-lifting comes from his bond with Antony and his children (Evan Anil and Rachel David).

That said, Kaaval is not without its fiery moments. The presence of nasty bad guys who don’t have any qualms about stooping so low as to intimidate or sexually threaten women makes sure of that. Playing Thampan and Antony’s opponents are Jubil Rajan P Dev, Kichu Tellus, Shanker Ramakrishnan, and Suresh Krishna. There is one more, but I’m not spoiling the surprise. But I can’t help but say that despite their blood-boiling antics, these guys don’t bring anything new to the table.

They seem like ‘remakes’ of characters we have seen many times before. Take Suresh Krishna’s planter character, for example. He merely resembles an older version of the bad guy he played twenty years ago in Karumadikuttan. The action sequences aren’t too effective either. Besides, the ‘investigative thriller’ territory that the film enters in the third act seems forced and diminishes some of its energy.

Kaaval is the closer that Nithin got to making a Joshiy film. Its spirit is reminiscent of Kauravar in some places and Lelam in others. It also reminded me of Clint Eastwood’s Unforgiven, in that they both are essentially about people who used to be legends at one point but are now leading a quiet existence until an incident pulls them back into a life they had left behind.

But despite a couple of brilliant flourishes—an allegorical scene with a flock of chickens and a focus-shifting moment with a wall-mounted photograph— Kaaval never comes close to achieving their greatness or myth-making quality. There were times when I kept wondering whether it was supposed to be a much bigger film than what it is now. But, hey, as I said before, I’m glad to see that Suresh Gopi has still got it.

Film: Kaaval
Director: Nithin Renji Panicker
Cast: Suresh Gopi, Renji Panicker, Rachel David, Evan Anil
Rating: 3/5

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nithin Renji Panicker Kaaval Suresh Gopi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from the Section

A Beautiful but Gut-wrenching Tale

Still from 'Hellbound'

'Hellbound' review: Korean supernatural chiller stuns with impressive twists

Mugil Pete

'Mugil Pete' brings back old-fashioned romance

A still from 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' teaser.

'Bunty Aur Babli 2' movie review: A lazy, imperious sequel

A still from Home Sweet Home Alone''

'Home Sweet Home Alone' movie review: A joyless copy of a classic

Gallery
Despite pleas to the authorities, some residents of Bengaluru continue to suffer from heavy water-logging and flooding each monsoon season. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Cars and two-wheelers float in water, boats used to rescue the stranded in Bengaluru's Yelahanka
A spectacular military parade on the haloed Parmeshwaran Drill Square at Officers Training Academy (OTA) Chennai marked the commissioning of the SSC-112 and SSC(W)-26 and equivalent courses on 20 November 2021. (Photo | EPS)
Passing out parade at Officers Training Academy Chennai leaves audience spellbound
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp