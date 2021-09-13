Home Entertainment Review

'Lanke' movie review: A modest retelling of an epic

Although the film definitely has a well-crafted idea and decent performances, Lanke ends up as a pale product with several loose ends.

Published: 13th September 2021 09:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2021 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

Still from 'Lanke'

Still from 'Lanke'

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Director Ram Prasad’s Lanke takes the core message of Ramayana and mounts it in our contemporary world. Although the film definitely has a well-crafted idea and decent performances, Lanke ends up as a pale product with several loose ends.

 The story is about Ram (Yogi) who has spent several years in prison. Upon release, he meets a small-time conman (Prashanth Siddiqui) who helps Ram find a shelter and job. Ram, who soon becomes a popular personality in the area, also falls in love with Paavani (Krishi Thapanda), of course, at first sight.

Incidentally, Paavani works for a charitable trust and wants to help the area’s children with their education. However, she gets caught in a prostitution ring headed by Mandara (Kavya Shetty). How Ram goes about freeing Paavani and other girls from the clutches of Mandara, and in turn cleans the society is one part of the story.

Meanwhile, Ram also has a bitter past that catches up with him, and he wages a war against all evils in his life. Ram Prasad has also brought in more than a couple of characters that are inspired from Ramayana. However, the twist in Lanke is that it is a woman who embodies the evil traits. While the overall idea of presenting the good versus evil is well-thought the execution leaves a lot to be desired. Looking at how certain scenes leave a bad aftertaste, it is unfortunate that even the edit desk just adds to Ram Prasad’s woes. 

As for Yogi, he gets to explore his allround skills — acting, dance, and fights — in Lanke.  The women of this film too play outside their comfort zones. Just like Krishi justifies her character, it is a challenging role for Kavya, who has worked well on it. Sharath Lohitashwa surprises with his unusual character. Also full points to the casting choices, especially Eshther Norrona and the late Sanchari Vijay, who plays a cameo in the flashback. Lanke works on the core message of Dharma, and if we can look past its flaws, it is a watchable film.

Lanke
Cast: Yogi, Krishi Thapanda, Kavya Shetty, and 
Sharath Lohitashwa
Director: Ram Prasad

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lanke Lanke movie review

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from the Section
Still from 'Tughlaq Durbar'

'Tughlaq Durbar' movie review: An efficient satire that is rather too simple

A still from 'Black Widow'.

Marvel's 'Black Widow' Review: Little sister’s big leap

Arjun Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in a still from 'Bhoot Police'

'Bhoot Police' movie review: Old chills, cold laughs

Santhanam and Yogi Babu in 'Dikkiloona'

'Dikkiloona' movie review: Karthik Yogi and Santhanam mistake silliness for humour

Still of Kangana Ranaut in and as 'Thalaivii'

'Thalaivii' movie review: Good writing makes this a fairly enjoyable, even if unsurprising, biopic

Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp