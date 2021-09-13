Home Entertainment Review

'Tughlaq Durbar' movie review: An efficient satire that is rather too simple

We first saw it in 2012 in Pizza. We saw it again a couple of weeks later in Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom.

Published: 13th September 2021 09:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2021 09:40 AM   |  A+A-

Still from 'Tughlaq Durbar'

Still from 'Tughlaq Durbar'

By Avinash Ramachandran
Express News Service

We first saw it in 2012 in Pizza. We saw it again a couple of weeks later in Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom. A few months later, in 2013, we saw it yet again in Soodhu Kavvum. And now, after a rather long break, we see it again in the latest Tamil release, Tughlaq Durbar. I’m talking about the Confused Vijay Sethupathi (CVS) face. It’s the face he makes when he doesn’t understand what’s going on around him; each of the films that has had him do this has struck box office gold. But of course, back then, he wasn’t the star he is today. Perhaps that is why, in Tughlaq Durbar, in addition to the CVS face, he also brings his now-familiar ‘Unfazed Vijay Sethupathi’ (UVS) face.

As long as CVS is around in this film, even the tried-and-tested political satire formula of Tamil cinema feels refreshing. The humour lands at all the right spots. The setups work, and the payoffs are enjoyable, even if in parts. It’s when UVS comes in that this same formula feels stale. This dichotomy is perhaps the biggest drawback of Delhi Prasad Dheenadayalan’s otherwise highly entertaining debut film.

Tughlaq Durbar does have many things going for it. Although Parthiban plays a straightforward role of ex-MLA, Rayappan, he sells the film like you wouldn’t believe. Although Manjima Mohan and Raashi Khanna play thankless roles, the writing of their characters has some redeeming factors. Raashi’s Kamakshika, Singam’s ‘love interest’ of sorts, brings in a bit of humour here and a dash of romance there, and also serves as an outlet for a couple of songs as well.

However, Manjima just has a line or two in the entire film, and can be seen just giving reaction shots, when her brother, Singam, does despicable things to fuel his political career. However, I did like what Manjima does with her character—her silence is more telling than what many others in this film manage with reams of dialogues. The reliable Karunakaran and Bagavathi Perumal play template characters, but their earnestness makes up for the repetition of their roles.

Tughlaq Durbar will be compared with Amaidhi Padai (1994), the gold standard of political satires in Tamil cinema. And Deenadayalan and team know this too and pull off a smart heist with a climactic cameo. With this high, Tughlaq Durbar tries to make us forget the preceding stretches of dullness in which there’s a generic triumph of good over evil. Curiously, if there is anything good satires have taught us, it is that the good-evil dichotomy has no place in the world of politics. Deenadayalan’s satire, though efficient, is also brought down by how generic it is. There’s the dichotomy I was talking about.

My favourite stretch in Tughlaq Durbar is how the makers have conceptualised the scene when Singaravelan aka Singam (Vijay Sethupathi) makes the Hyde to Jekyll transformation. The visuals, the music by Govind Vasantha, the performance of Vijay Sethupathi, all come together to give us an exciting setup. It is interesting how the other standout moment in the film is also a scene which has just Vijay Sethupathi on screen. It is a scene where Singam comes to terms with the duality of his life, and that mirror scene is a reflection of what Vijay Sethupathi is capable of doing.

There is a thin line between nonchalance and lethargy, and Vijay Sethupathi is walking the tightrope, albeit rather shakily now. Some scenes in Tughlaq Durbar might make you feel he has stepped on the wrong side of the rope, while some others point towards him still firmly in hold of his balance. But one thing is for sure, Tamil cinema is yet to see a star like Vijay Sethupathi who embraces his ordinariness as much as his stardom. It is the dichotomy again, but of the likeable sort.

Cast: Vijay Sethupathi, Parthiban, Raashi Khanna, Karunakaran, Manjima Mohan
Director: Delhi Prasad  Deenadayalan
Streaming on: Netflix

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tughlaq Durbar Tughlaq Durbar movie review

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from the Section
Still from 'Lanke'

'Lanke' movie review: A modest retelling of an epic

A still from 'Black Widow'.

Marvel's 'Black Widow' Review: Little sister’s big leap

Arjun Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in a still from 'Bhoot Police'

'Bhoot Police' movie review: Old chills, cold laughs

Santhanam and Yogi Babu in 'Dikkiloona'

'Dikkiloona' movie review: Karthik Yogi and Santhanam mistake silliness for humour

Still of Kangana Ranaut in and as 'Thalaivii'

'Thalaivii' movie review: Good writing makes this a fairly enjoyable, even if unsurprising, biopic

Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp