Home Entertainment Review

Thriller that fails to deliver the intended message

Does it manage to maintain the intensity like Speilberg’s film and deliver the intended message aptly? The answer is a sad no.

Published: 09th April 2022 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2022 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

Trikona poster

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

An hour into Trikona, written by producer Rajashekar, vaguely reminds you of Steven Speilberg’s 1971 film, Duel -- a plot about a road rage where a salesman travelling on a highway is chased by a truck with an invisible driver. However, the difference in Trikona is that the truck driver is not stalking one person but three men of different generations and age groups. Does it manage to maintain the intensity like Speilberg’s film and deliver the intended message aptly? The answer is a sad no.

The reason behind the film’s title Trikona is that the film is about three different men - Trivikrama (Rajveer) a 25-year-old rich businessman who always looks down upon people, Kondandarama (Achyuth Kumar), a 45-year-old family man who likes to control his wife (Sudharani), Nataraja (Suresh Heblikar) a 65-year-old hotelier. All the three men are heading to a star-hotel for different purposes.

What begins as a smooth journey turns out to be frightful when they get chased by a truck driver. We don’t understand the motive behind the truck driver. But how the three men of different age groups handle the situation is what Trikona is all about. The underlying theme of this man vs machine story emphasises human emotions like patience, strength, and ego. All seems good on paper but the execution tests the audience’s patience right through the film. Director Chandrakantha, who made his debut with an experimental film like 143, seems to have struggled to pull off this one.

Except for some breathtaking chase scenes and scenic shots of places, the film is uninteresting. Also, the villain, played by Marutesh, who screams stuff like ‘Chal Chal Jula’ is annoying and impactful in an otherwise bland affair. However, a scene where the villain urinates on the car’s windscreen is sickening.

The film brings together well-known actors - Suresh Heblikar, Lakshmi, Acyuth Kumar, and Sudharani among others - who have played their parts well. A few comedy scenes by Sadhu Kokila leave you in splits. With average music by Surendranath BR and a decent effort by cinematographer Srinivas Vinnakota, Trikona doesn’t drive home the intended message.

Trikona
Cast: Suresh Heblikar, Lakshmi, Achyuth Kumar, Sudharani, Sadhu Kokila, Marutesh, Mandeep Roy
Director: Chandrakantha
Rating: 2.5/5

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Trikona Suresh Heblikar Achyuth Kumar Sudharani Sadhu Kokila

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from the Section
A still from Cobalt Blue. ( File Photo)

This Adaptation Works in Parts

Ghani

Laughable cliche-ridden snoozefest
 

An engaging placeholder film that falls a bit short
 

Important, well-made film that questions the system

Dasvi

Abhishek Bachchan starrer is strictly passable

Gallery
CSK all-rounder Dwayne Bravo went past Lasith Malinga to become the IPL's highest wicket-taker during his team's match against LSG. Now, let's take a look at the top 15 highest wicket-takers in IPL. (Photo | Agencies)
Dwayne Bravo to Vinay Kumar: Check out the list of top 15 highest wicket-takers in IPL
Sri Lanka Police fired tear gas and a water canon to disperse several hundred people protesting near the private residence of the country’s President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. The people had gathered to protest the economic hardships faced by them. (Photo | AP)
Sri Lanka Economic Crisis: Violent protests erupt outside President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's residence
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp