Home Entertainment Review

'Butterfly' Movie Review: An invested Anupama Parameswaran can’t salvage this amateurish thriller

One can clearly sense that it is poorly staged and acted. These are attributes that can be used to describe the entirety of Butterfly.

Published: 31st December 2022 09:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2022 09:13 AM   |  A+A-

By RAM VENKAT SRIKAR
Express News Service

It takes hardly two minutes to realise that Butterfly is a poorly made film when we see the camera tracking towards a TV journalist who has to question a police officer about the murder of a kid at the crime spot. It’s a trivial scene we have seen play out a million times before. Here, the extras playing journalists take a two-second gap to allow the camera to move closer before they can start delivering their lines. One can clearly sense that it is poorly staged and acted. These are attributes that can be used to describe the entirety of Butterfly.

The filmmaking oscillates between failing to complement the emotions of the characters and overdoing the cliches that evoke unintentional laughter. Take, for instance, a scene that’s supposed to produce tension: Two kids are missing and their anxious aunt, Geetha (Anupama Parameswaran) is having a difficult time searching for them all over their apartment complex. When she comes to her home searching we get a static, wide angle that shows Geetha from afar, undoing the character’s crucial urgency and anxiety.

Now, it might sound like nitpicking but no, the film makes you wish it got the basics right about staging. Perhaps using a handheld camera and close-ups would have helped the filmmaker pronounce the apprehension and uncertainty Geetha is experiencing. Such creative decisions create a wide gap between the viewer and the film. You never really care for the missing children nor do you empathise with Geetha who is having a terrible day.

Countless intercuts to her difficult childhood add no value because the sentiments of the past have relevance in the present storyline and appear to be pompous attempts at melodrama. Excessive usage of music—often sentimental—makes you wonder if the film is trying to parody itself while actual, often ill-timed attempts at comedy involving the residents of the apartment where the film is predominantly set in end up being mirthless and impede whatever the minuscule attention you are trying to give to the film.

Butterfly is not a case of effective writing material losing its charm over the course of execution, it’s a painfully obvious script, to begin with. There’s also an attempt at layered storytelling—with parallels being drawn between the Virata Parva chapter of Mahabharatham. Anupama is perhaps the only lifeline of the film, playing an exhausted, helpless woman thrown into an arduous situation. Understandable. She gets frustration and exhaustion on spot. They are also the emotions I experienced while watching this amateurish film.

Film: Butterfly
Cast: Anupama Parameswaran, Nihal Kodhaty, Bhumika Chawla, Rao Ramesh, Praveen
Directed by: Ghanta Satish Babu
Streaming On: Disney+Hotstar
Rating: 1/5

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Butterfly Anupama Parameswaran

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from the Section

'Top Gear' review: The ride turns joyless half-way

Mid-90s & college: An ideal cinematic watch

Made in Bengaluru

'Made in Bengaluru' movie review: Convincingly stitched with lofty ambitions

'Driver Jamuna' Movie Review: The Aishwarya Rajesh-starrer is all over the place all at once

'Sembi' Movie Review: Inested performances save this tried and tested story

Gallery
British fashion designer Vivienne Westwood, who melded music and fashion together to help define punk and brought rebellious politics to the catwalk, died on Thursday aged 81. Here are some of her iconic looks worn by popular faces in the industry. GalleryIcon
IN PHOTOS | RIP Vivienne Westwood: Check out some of the fashion dame's iconic creations sported by celebrities
British fashion designer Vivienne Westwood, who melded music and fashion together to help define punk and brought rebellious politics to the catwalk, died on Thursday aged 81. Here are some of her iconic looks worn by popular faces in the industry. GalleryIcon
IN PHOTOS | RIP Vivienne Westwood: Check out some of the fashion dame's iconic creations sported by celebrities
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp