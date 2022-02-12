Home Entertainment Review

'Bhamakalapam' Review: A cold, stale crime-comedy

There’s a fun film lying somewhere beneath the obviousness that pervades the majority of Bhamakalapam; one with delectable dark humour and thrills aplenty.

Published: 12th February 2022 08:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2022 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

A still from 'Bhamakapalam'.

A still from 'Bhamakapalam'.

By Ram Venkat Srikar
Express News Service

There’s a fun film lying somewhere beneath the obviousness that pervades the majority of Bhamakalapam; one with delectable dark humour and thrills aplenty. We only get to see their traces though. The film gives the impression of being based on the earliest draft where the ideas are in their nascency, the themes are obvious, and the screenplay is undercooked. Here’s an example: Priyamani’s Anupama-a homemaker who runs a successful cooking YouTube channel-has committed a crime and Shanti Rao’s Pallavi, a pregnant cop is, incidentally, at her apartment to surveil another murder. Pallavi is a fan of Anupama’s and towards the end, the film even tries to interlink their lives. However, this angle is terribly underexplored, both thematically and even as a means to induce some tension into the uninspiring proceedings.

The film opens and closes with a parable and we see the filmmaker trying really hard to touch upon themes like faith and sanctity among human beings. In fact, a Muslim, a Christian, and a Hindu are key instigators of the story. It’s appreciable, but discarding this element from the screenplay wouldn’t influence the storyline one bit. While it doesn’t trumpet itself as an examination of religion and the human condition, its sense of pride is perceivable in its indulgence as the events near culmination. Pretense on a perceptible level is a dangerous trait, especially when the writing lacks enough depth to back the heaviness it aims for. Bhamakalapam could have been fun-even if inconsistent-affair, had it not fallen under the weight of its own pomposity. 

The core idea is fascinating: a prying homemaker lands in deep trouble on the back of her curiosity about the lives of her neighbours. The plot surrounds a Fabergé egg worth over `200 crores, but that is not really her deal. Instead, her problems are with people. She is a flawed person and the writing gives her an arc to make rather serious mistakes, learn, and grow as a human. The fact that the character brings the mess upon herself by going to the lengths she does without any palpable motivation defines her personality. Her feats-which range from stalking a neighbour to expose his extramarital affair, to intruding another neighbour’s house-are completely unprovoked. This is what makes Anupama an interesting character. When she wrestles with conflicts, we know she caused this to herself, thereby creating a distance between us and her. 

The tonal shits further accentuate the unevenness. Every time John Vijay’s Nayar (the quintessential comical gangster on the pursuit of the Fabergé egg) appears on the screen, we are left to wonder whether his antics (and not to mention, the decidedly fake accent) is supposed to make us chuckle. They clearly don’t. Had the dark comedy worked, I wouldn’t have minded the ostensible nature of the film. The film fails as a thriller too, with the reveals coming in with over 30 minutes of the runtime left. 

Despite all its shallowness, there is an attempt to push the envelope, at least a tiny bit. Anupama, at one, point, is forced to amputate the leg of a dead body and the grotesque amusement that follows is perhaps the only memorable moment from the entire film. I wish the film took more such risks. As Anupama, Priyamani once again proves she can pull off any given role with ease and the aforementioned scene is a great example. She needed a better script though.

Bhamakalapam tries to be everything-a crime comedy, a drama, a thriller. The tagline reads, ‘ a delicious home-cooked thriller’. But it ends up being a cold, flavourless dish.

Bhamakalapam
Cast: Priyamani, John Vijay 
Director:Abhimanyu Tadimeti
Rating : 2/5

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhamakalapam Priyamani John Vijay Shanti Rao Pallavi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from the Section
Rocket Boys

Rocket Boys: History in an entertaining manner

A still from 'Love Mocktail 2. ( File Photo)

'Love Mocktail 2' Review: Krishna delivers a perfect blend of love and laughter

Deepika Padukone in Gehraiyaan.

'Gehraiyaan' Review: Shakun Batra’s film really goes there

A still from 'Mahaan'.

'Mahaan' Review: An in-form Vikram stars in a middling film

A still from Manikandan's 'Kadaisi Vivasayi'.

'Kadaisi Vivasayi' Review: A paean to simple living and self-sufficiency

Gallery
Ishan Kishan and Deepak Chahar clinched the most eye-popping deals as India's battle-hardened T20 exponents laughed their way to the bank on the opening day of IPL mega-auction. (Photo | PTI and AP)
Ishan Kishan to Deepak Chahar: Check out the full list of players sold in IPL Mega Auction 2022 Day 1
Krithigai is a star in Hindu astrology, and Krithigai Pooja is celebrated on the day when this star falls in the Tamil month of Thai.
Lord Muruga devotees celebrate 'Thai Krithigai' in Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp