Review | 'Harikathe Alla Girikathe' a film in a film filled with satire

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Harikathe Alla Girikathe revolves around three movie aspirants trying to find their place in the tough world of cinema. The film is a lighthearted take on their struggles and uses satire, comedy, and elements of drama to make sense of the quirks and characteristics of their world.

The story revolves around aspiring director Giri (Rishab Shetty), a well-built man who calls himself ‘villain’ Giri (Rakshith Ramachandra Shetty); and the action-film-loving actor, Girija (Rachana Inder). Fate brings the three together, and the makers use non-linear narration and incorporate fun elements into the plot that hinges on the trio’s escapades with making a film of their own.

Harikathe Alla Girikathe is the first film by director duo Karan Ananth and Anirudh Mahesh. Even when exploring a serious issue with the film industry, they keep the entertainment quotient riding high.

Rishab Shetty is impressive in the film, which also has Honnavalli Krishna making a mark in the role of a supporting actor. The last few scenes that deal with the emotion between a father and a son is one of the most meaningful portions of the film.

Thapaswini’s role is the soul of the film, and it also aids in bringing out the romantic side of Giri. One-film-old Rachana Inder shines in the film and shows a lot of promise. Other actors including Pramod Shetty, Dinesh Mangaluru, and Kiran Chandrashekar Shetty lend good support to the film, which has lovely music by Vasuki Vaibhav.

While Harikathe Alla Girikathe scores high on the entertainment factor, it isn’t flawless. However, backed by a solid cast and crew, the director duo make a mark with their very first film, which is definitely a decent watch.

Harikathe Alla Girikathe

Cast: Rishab Shetty, Rachana Inder, Thapaswini Poonacha, Rakshith Ramachandra Shetty, and Honnavali Krishna

Directors: Karan Ananth and Anirudh Mahesh

Rating: 3/5