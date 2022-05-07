Home Entertainment Review

'Bhala Thandanana' doesn’t hit the mark

Sree Vishnu is one such young actor, who is quickly finding his space in Telugu cinema.

Published: 07th May 2022 07:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2022 07:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Murali Krishna CH
Express News Service

Sree Vishnu is one such young actor, who is quickly finding his space in Telugu cinema. He has now arrived with Bhala Thandanana, a twisted crime thriller that is neither new nor fascinating. The film is absurdly mounted and the viewing gets tedious owing to its predictability and boring execution that one would have to figure out as to what to make of this Chaitanya Dantuluri directorial!

Chandrasekhar aka Chandu (Sree Vishnu) works as an accountant at Dayamayam orphanage where he gets to meet an investigative journalist, Sasirekha (Catherine Tresa), who sets out on a mission to discover information of public interest. In the process, she digs into the mystery behind a series of murders and discovers that Anand Bali (Garuda Ram) is the culprit behind these brutal killings. She also gets the shock of her life after she finds out the other side of Chandu. But who is Chandu, and what does he have to do with Sasirekha and Anand Bali form the crux of the film.

Bhala Thandana is plagued with pacing issues, underwhelming action sequences and an unimaginative screenplay that gets to the heart of the plot only halfway through the film. Even then, we don’t get to know the character of Chandu in a deep or personal way that we may not genuinely root for him. 

That’s an awful lot of time to waste on an uninspiring romantic track between Chandu and Sasirekha. There’s also a vapid track between Chandu and his techie roommate (Sathya), who daunts the former every time he shares his feelings for Sasirekha. Ironically, Sasirekha and Sathya are the only two people who haven’t figured out the rage of Chandu. 

The idea of Bhala Thandana may probably sound great on paper but doesn’t translate as effectively to the screen, with over-dramatic and preachy lines about journalist ethics and compassion. The problem, however, is with the script, which spends more time establishing and repeatedly showcasing the soft side of Chandu, instead of fleshing out his Basha-like flashback at the center of the story. 

As it turns out, the best thing about Bhala Thandana is Posani Krishna Murali, who shows up as Dayamayam, the chairman of the orphanage and also the film’s comical villain with a crazy laugh. In one scene, he sends his goons to catch Chandu but becomes a victim of the latter’s viswaroopam. Next, he kidnaps Sasirekha and Sathya, but he gets fooled by Chandu and ends up at the hands of Anand Bali. Had the film taken itself so seriously like Posani’s character, it might not have felt like such a slog.

Despite its problems, Bhala Thandana is an improvement on the last film (Arjuna Phalguna) Vishnu has worked on recently. However, it’s neither as tacky as Gaali Sampath nor as entertaining as Raja Raja Chora. There are a few moments of inspired humour, like the scenes between Posani and Vishnu. 

Vishnu, fully aware of his strengths and of what the audience expects from him, is in decompressed mode. He lets himself go with an uninhibited turn that showcases his fearlessness as an actor. It’s a pity that he is trapped in a senseless, inconceivably embarrassing film like this that does no justice to his acting prowess. Catherine Tresa does justice to the role of Sasirekha, while Sathya is overexposed in the films that his innocence and grin are no longer funny. Garuda Ram is reduced to a mere caricature and doesn’t hold the fort in his brief portrayal. Mani Sharma’s music and background score disappoint big time. 
Overall, Bhala Thandana has the potential, but it feels unmistakably dull and tedious.

Bhala Thandanana

Cast: Sree Vishnu, Catherine Tresa, Posani Krishna Murali, Garuda Ram
Director: Chaitanya Dantuluri

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhala Thandanana Sree Vishnu Chaitanya Dantuluri Catherine Tresa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from the Section

'Moon Knight': Imperfect yet intriguing, just like its titular hero   

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor and Anil Kapoor in 'Thar'.(Photo | Twitter)

'Thar' review: Pretty-looking western skims the surface

Keerthy Suresh is the goddess of violence in this love letter to revenge

'Man of the Match' review: An efficient experimental film

Avatara Purusha. ( File Photo)

'Avatara Purusha': Comic relief with a black twist

Gallery
The theme of the 2022 Met Gala was 'gilded glamour'. (L-R) Blake Lively, Megan Thee Stallion, and Kim Kardashian. (Photos | AP)
Met Gala 2022: In a night of gilded glamour, here's how the stars shone
A major fire broke out at the Bradfield Surgical Block in the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) in Chennai on Wednesday morning. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
128 patients rescued after major fire at Chennai's Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp