Home Entertainment Review

'Thar' review: Pretty-looking western skims the surface

Thar, written and directed by Raj Singh Chaudhary, is a western. Not a proxy western, mind you, but a hardboiled one.

Published: 07th May 2022 07:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2022 07:37 AM   |  A+A-

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor and Anil Kapoor in 'Thar'.(Photo | Twitter)

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor and Anil Kapoor in 'Thar'.(Photo | Twitter)

By Shilajit Mitra
Express News Service

It’s time we apprised ourselves of the talents of Shreya Dev Dube. The cinematographer, who shot Cat Sticks and the 2020 short film Bittu, is a rare wizard with landscapes. Her camera favours the majestic-though never, it must be said, at the cost of the miniscule. In Thar, she frames dirt roads with tiny faraway jeeps on them. She captures skid marks in the sand. Her visuals lend the film a texture and complexity it never quite earns narratively. 

We open in 1985 in Rajasthan, on a village along the India-Pakistan border. A body is found dangling from a tree, the side of its face hacked off. This is preceded by a double murder and the looting of a drug cache. The crimes, which seem interconnected, perk up local cop Surekha Singh (Anil Kapoor) and his rotund partner (Satish Kaushik). “It’s great to have some real work,” Surekha says, like no would-be retiree ever. Meanwhile, a stranger, an antique dealer played by Harshvarrdhan Kapoor, comes to town. He needs help transporting ancient artefacts to the city, and comes knocking on the door of lonely homemaker Chetna (Fatima Sana Shaikh).

Thar, written and directed by Raj Singh Chaudhary, is a western. Not a proxy western, mind you, but a hardboiled one. The genre is reducible to three broad categories in the Hindi film context. There are the classic, melodramatic dacoit films of old (exemplified by but not limited to Sholay). There’s something like Sonchiriya or Laal Kaptaan-darker, broodier period epics. There are also neo-westerns, and westerns by stealth, such as Navdeep Singh’s indelible directorial debut Manorama Six Feet Under. 

Raj tips his hat to all these traditions, and more. The screenplay, which combines mystery and gore, is essentially a sandbox for the western aficionado. There are long stretches of silence and intrigue. Characters trot about in leather boots with death in their eyes. A bus-stop eatery-complete with a portly innkeeper in suspenders-evokes a Wild West saloon. A feature of the modern western is its grappling with thorny social or historical issues. Thar, in this regard, terribly shortchanges its audience. The film mentions everything from partition to caste, but in that vacuous, perfunctory way. Dialogue writer Anurag Kashyap can do better than “caste is hidden in one’s police uniform,” or, more weirdly, “smokers don’t care two hoots for caste.” 

Some scenes, like cigarettes, crackle and burn. The women in this world are smuttier than the men (and twice as quick with expletives). Fatima, who blends pain, humour and tentativeness into a formidable whole, is a better watch than Harshvarrdhan’s cold, taciturn lead. The film requires him to be many things, and though he’s improved considerably as an actor, he still lacks the bandwidth for a truly complex part. Anil makes the most of a traditional role. The film’s two action scenes are centred on him, not Harsh, and are all the better for it. Surekha, bruised and cornered in a shootout, recovers and fixes his aim. He’s got one shot, and he makes it count. What better life lesson for any advantaged star kids standing around!

Thar

Cast: Anil Kapoor, Harshvarrdhan Kapoor, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Jitendra Joshi, Satish Kaushik, Mukti Mohan
Director: Raj Singh Chaudhary
Streaming on Netflix

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from the Section

'Moon Knight': Imperfect yet intriguing, just like its titular hero   

'Bhala Thandanana' doesn’t hit the mark

Keerthy Suresh is the goddess of violence in this love letter to revenge

'Man of the Match' review: An efficient experimental film

Avatara Purusha. ( File Photo)

'Avatara Purusha': Comic relief with a black twist

Gallery
The theme of the 2022 Met Gala was 'gilded glamour'. (L-R) Blake Lively, Megan Thee Stallion, and Kim Kardashian. (Photos | AP)
Met Gala 2022: In a night of gilded glamour, here's how the stars shone
A major fire broke out at the Bradfield Surgical Block in the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) in Chennai on Wednesday morning. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
128 patients rescued after major fire at Chennai's Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp