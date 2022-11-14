'Raana' review: Commercial potboiler peppered with proverbial twists

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Nanda Kishore’s directorial, Raana, an out-and-out action drama, is inspired by the 2012 Tamil film, Thadaiyara Thakka. However, the right changes to the characterisations and a few additions to suit the nativity of the Kannada audience makes this Shreya Manju film quite an engaging ride.

The story revolves around Raana (Shreyas Manju), a cab driver, who aspires to become a police officer. After passing all tests, he is excited to begin training. Meanwhile, we also see a romantic track involving Raana and Priya (Reeshma Nanaiah). While her parents are against their marriage, especially because he is going to be a police officer, she convinces them and both get prepared to be engaged.

But situations turn awry when Raana gets into trouble. He encounters the area’s dreaded dons, Kapali (Mutant Raghu) and Soori (Mohan Dhanraj). Shockingly, Kapali is beaten to death and the blame falls on Raana. Though he initially denies attacking Kapali, Soori is all out to take revenge. The whodunnit begins when Raana, initially on the run, decides to face reality, which is told as an action-packed, riveting revenge drama.

Nanda Kishore effortlessly manages to create simple layers with a suspenseful tone, and the film works as a commercial potboiler by all standards. The first half is filled with an overdose of romance, comedy and songs while the second part is abundantly sequenced with stunts.

In his second film, which is releasing after a gap of over three years, Shreyas manages to get better from his debut, and strikes a balance between playing a common man and an action hero. He also stands out in dance and romantic scenes. Reeshma Nanaiah too has justified a poignant role. Ashok and Girish Shivanaa lend credible support while Samyuktha Hegde is scintillating in the special number.

Chandan Shetty does a good job with the background score, and Shekar Chandru’s cinematography elevates the mood of the narrative. Commercial potboilers might not be everyone’s cup of tea, but watch Raana for the twists, turns and action which pack quite a punch.

Raana

Director: Nanda Kishore

Cast: Shreyas Manju, Reeshma Nanaiah, Ashiok, and Girish Shivanna

Rating: 2.5/5

Nanda Kishore’s directorial, Raana, an out-and-out action drama, is inspired by the 2012 Tamil film, Thadaiyara Thakka. However, the right changes to the characterisations and a few additions to suit the nativity of the Kannada audience makes this Shreya Manju film quite an engaging ride. The story revolves around Raana (Shreyas Manju), a cab driver, who aspires to become a police officer. After passing all tests, he is excited to begin training. Meanwhile, we also see a romantic track involving Raana and Priya (Reeshma Nanaiah). While her parents are against their marriage, especially because he is going to be a police officer, she convinces them and both get prepared to be engaged. But situations turn awry when Raana gets into trouble. He encounters the area’s dreaded dons, Kapali (Mutant Raghu) and Soori (Mohan Dhanraj). Shockingly, Kapali is beaten to death and the blame falls on Raana. Though he initially denies attacking Kapali, Soori is all out to take revenge. The whodunnit begins when Raana, initially on the run, decides to face reality, which is told as an action-packed, riveting revenge drama. Nanda Kishore effortlessly manages to create simple layers with a suspenseful tone, and the film works as a commercial potboiler by all standards. The first half is filled with an overdose of romance, comedy and songs while the second part is abundantly sequenced with stunts. In his second film, which is releasing after a gap of over three years, Shreyas manages to get better from his debut, and strikes a balance between playing a common man and an action hero. He also stands out in dance and romantic scenes. Reeshma Nanaiah too has justified a poignant role. Ashok and Girish Shivanaa lend credible support while Samyuktha Hegde is scintillating in the special number. Chandan Shetty does a good job with the background score, and Shekar Chandru’s cinematography elevates the mood of the narrative. Commercial potboilers might not be everyone’s cup of tea, but watch Raana for the twists, turns and action which pack quite a punch. Raana Director: Nanda Kishore Cast: Shreyas Manju, Reeshma Nanaiah, Ashiok, and Girish Shivanna Rating: 2.5/5