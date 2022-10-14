Home Entertainment Review

'Hunt' movie review: A relentlessly paced, high-voltage thriller

Actor Lee Jung-jae’s directorial debut Hunt plays out against the backdrop of 80s Korean and American political intrigue and espionage games

Published: 14th October 2022 09:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2022 09:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Sajin Shrijith
Express News Service

When I heard Squid Game actor Lee Jung-jae was making his directorial debut, I was curious to see whether he would make a serious, emotionally overpowering drama or a thriller. Having seen what he has done in his maiden feature, Hunt, I can report that the answer is the latter. I must also say I was amazed because Hunt feels like the work of someone with enough directing experience under his belt. 

Set in the 80s against the backdrop of the North Korea-South Korea tensions, Hunt is an espionage thriller loaded with many nail-biting scenarios, considering it revolves around the operations of the Korean Central Intelligence Agency (KCIA—now known as the National Intelligence Service). Lee Jung-jae is Park Pyong-ho, the chief of the foreign unit of KCIA, and Jung Woo-sung is Kim Jung-do, head of the domestic one.

There is no question of Jung-jae’s skills as a filmmaker as he sure knows how to hook us: a mere five minutes into the film, we get an assassination attempt followed immediately by a wild shootout. This prologue also gives us a sense of the underlying tension in the Park-Kim dynamic, which worsens as the film progresses, ultimately getting to a point where the two get into a high-intensity fistfight, the details of which fall under the spoilers section.

At least three fiery gun battles had me going, ‘Wow!’ Hunt is restless from the get-go. While not throwing its characters into gunfights and explosions, it pauses for office politics and spy games. But these are just short intervals —too brief that you yearn for some breathing space to ponder the complex behind-the-scene machinations before moving on to the following action setpiece. 

However, it’s also admirable that these sequences bring forth new plot revelations instead of existing just for the sake of spectacle. It produces the cumulative effect of watching an offspring of The Departed and The Bourne Ultimatum. Or imagine the high moments of a Christopher Nolan thriller—say, the opera sequence of Tenet or the SWAT ambush in The Dark Knight— dialled up to a hundred, complete with a rousing background score.

But Hunt is also that film which, despite its placement against the backdrop of Korean and U.S political games, asks you to suspend your disbelief in multiple places. There are instances where I wondered why the agents of a powerful intelligence organisation didn’t take safety precautions before running into gunfire. Perhaps this was an intentional creative choice to increase the body count—and Hunt registers a large number in that department.

Moreover, as someone with only a rudimentary understanding of Korean history, I wondered whether the makers followed the details of actual events to a T or whether they had opted for some creative liberties. I believe the latter is the case. After all, this is a work of entertainment, and Hunt delivers that in spades. 

With a film like this, occasional doubts are natural when the pacing is relentless—the screenplay hops furiously from one plot development to another. One also questions the inclusions of a few last-minute twists that, while succeeding at catching you off guard, seem like afterthoughts. But these are minor shortcomings in an otherwise well-made film, even if everything doesn’t always make sense.

With the number of characters and events populating the film, all complimented by hyperkinetic camera work, Hunt often feels like an epic war movie. We get gun battles that rival those in a Michael Mann film or any Johnnie To thriller in terms of the pure exhilaration they offer. 

It also succeeds remarkably at creating the same sense of urgency we saw in the first three Jason Bourne films, particularly Ultimatum. I was surprised that the film managed introspective moments between the onslaught of all the chaos and mayhem. 

It helps to have talented actors like Lee Jung-jae and Jung Woo-sung in the forefront because they sell their characters’ angst, confusion, and rage so well. Hunt is, for me, one of the best action thrillers of the year, warts and all. 

Film: Hunt
Director: Lee Jung-jae
Cast: Lee Jung-jae, Jung Woo-sung, Jeon Hye-jin, Heo Sung-tae
Streaming on:  Amazon Prime Video
Rating: 3.5/5

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hunt Lee Jung-jae South Korea

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from the Section

Poor Writing Mars Campy Fun

'The Midnight Club' review: An effective horror tale with a nuanced take on death 

Ini Utharam

Harish Uthaman stands out in a passable thriller 'Ini Utharam'

​ Mila Kunis in a still from the film ​

'Luckiest Girl Alive' review: A poor lead performance sinks a vital story with pressing themes

'Blonde' movie review: All Style, no substance

Gallery
Kashmir’s dwindling willow plantations are impacting the region’s famed cricket bat industry and risking the supply of cricket bats in India, where the sport is hugely followed. The industry employs more than 10,000 people and manufactures nearly a million bats a year. Most are sold to Indian tourists, while the rest are exported to Indian cities and other countries. (Photo | AP)
IN PHOTOS | Kashmir's dwindling willow plantations worry cricket batmakers
On Big B's 80th birthday, we decided to go 'hum-hum-hum'. Besides being recognised as one of the most influential actors in Indian cinema, Amitabh Bachchan is also an occasional playback singer. Check out some of his underrated numbers here. (Photo | Amit
Happy birthday Big B: From Silsila's 'Neela Aasmaan' to 'Atrangi Yaari' in Wazir, here are 8 songs Amitabh Bachchan sung
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp