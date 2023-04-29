'Raghavendra Stores' movie review: A hilarious take on matrimonial matters

A Sharadhaa By

Director Santhosh Ananddram's latest film, Raghavendra Stores tackles the sensitive topics of late marriage, adoption, and surrogacy with a comedic twist. The film, starring versatile actor Jaggesh, is an audacious attempt by the director to push boundaries and deviate from regular commercial entertainers. The beauty lies in the fact that the director manages to not only successfully touch upon marital problems, but confronts them with conviction.

Set in the quaint town of Malnad, Hayavadana (Jaggesh) skillfully manages his father's (Dattanna) iconic eatery, Raghavendra Stores. Though he is over 40, Hayavadana is still unmarried and is in search of a perfect match. Finally, he meets Vyjayanthi (Shwetha Srivatsav). However, Hayavadana’s innermost struggles surface when it comes to fulfilling his desire on the wedding night.

Delving into the complexities and intricacies of human relationships, the film explores the joys and challenges of navigating life with a partner. Will Hayavadana finally find his soulmate and fulfil his long-awaited desire for companionship? Or will fate conspire against him, and make his journey a tragic one? The answers to these questions, and more come to the fore in this poignant film that is also a lot of fun.

Known for charting consecutive commercial successes, Santhosh Ananddram goes into uncharted territory with an unconventional theme in his latest project, backed by Hombale Films. The beauty of his approach lies in the fact that he uses comedy to deliver a powerful commentary without offending anyone.

Exploring the intricacies of husband-wife relationships and household issues with a thought-provoking message was best seen in films of director Kashinath. Santhosh too starts off strongly with Raghavendra Stores where he has deftly crafted a film that strikes a balance between light-hearted amusement and serious contemplation.

The theme of a newlywed couple being kept apart and the comic situations that ensue is nothing new to the audience, but the director gives a refreshing outlook to the subject. While there are many scenes that hit the comic highs, a couple of scenes fall abysmally low. Hayavadana looking at hospital beds to consummate his marriage is an exaggerated scene, but the last half hour takes a turn for the better.

Jaggesh's flawless mannerisms steal the limelight yet again, and he carries the entire movie on his shoulders. His comic timing is spot-on and his expressions add to the hilarity. Shwetha Srivatsav makes the most of her opportunity and tries to make a lasting impression. Achyuth Kumar makes a significant appearance in a parallel track of politics.

Impressive performances come from Dattanna, whose role gives the right perspective as to how elders look at adoption and surrogacy, and how the society still frowns at such issues. Ravi Shankar Gowda, and Mitra known for their comedy are strong supporters. The music by Ajaneesh B Loknath with a couple of melodies, and the stunning landscapes of Malnad captured by cinematographer Shreesha Kuduvalli add to the highlights of the film.

The director attempts to mix emotions in the climax, resorting to the often-told messages related to the orphanage. A spread of comedy by the versatile actor and team, akin to a savoury meal, blends with an underlying emotional note. Overall, an applaudable attempt by the director, Raghavendra Stores is an excellent opportunity for Jaggesh's fans to celebrate their idol at his very best.

Raghavendra Stores

Director: Santhosh Ananddram

Cast: Jaggesh, Shwetha Srivastsav, Dattanna, Ravi Shankar Gowda, Mitra, and Achyuth Kumar

Rating: 3/5

