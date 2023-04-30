'A Tourist’s Guide to Love' review: Predictably pleasant

Avinash Ramachandran By

Express News Service

When a film titled A Tourist’s Guide to Love begins with the protagonist expecting to get proposed to, you know she’s about to get dumped. Amanda Riley (a wonderful Rachel Leigh Cook), a travel industry professional, does end up getting left high and dry by her forensic accountant-boyfriend John (Ben Feldman).

He wants a ‘hiatus’ from their relationship, and Amanda finds herself on the next flight to Vietnam––all within 10 minutes into the film. Once we reach the destination, following an emotionally turbulent beginning, A Tourist’s Guide to Love becomes a supremely delightful, albeit a tad generic, exploration of romance with a side of soul-searching.

Amanda is a meticulous planner, and when she meets her impulsive tourist guide Sinh (an endearing Scott Ly), it isn’t difficult to guess where the narrative is headed, despite the prior knowledge that she is in the country to take over his family company. Midway through the film, she expectedly starts getting calls and texts from John, who realises his folly. The film’s biggest achievement is that it manages to charm the socks off its viewers in spite of the predictability of the plot, thanks to the heartwarming performances and the innate beauty of Vietnam.

Amanda begins exploring the country with a bunch of travellers, and although the dynamics of the group members are given some screen time, the lens soon almost completely trains its focus on the two protagonists. Along the way, viewers are offered glimpses of the Southeast Asian country’s cities and villages, including some off-beat spots.

Points to the makers for showcasing the authenticity of the local cuisine. In a way, the love in the film title appears to be an allusion to not just the romance between the leads, but also their fondness for Vietnam. This rootedness in culture also helps viewers navigate through Sinh’s familial history, and lend well-rounded character arcs for both him and Amanda.

Sinh walks away with the best lines; some terrific enough to be borrowed by tourism departments for promotion. The film has a lot of tiny callbacks that put a smile on our faces, and even when resorting to clichés such as the proverbial walkaways, facing one’s fears to attain love, and the grand gestures, it works like a charm. A Tourist’s Guide to Love is so pleasing to the eye that it won’t be a surprise if viewers find themselves planning a trip to Vietnam as the credits roll.

A Tourist’s Guide to Love

Director: Steven K Tsuchida

Genre: Romantic comedy

Platform: Netflix

Language: English



