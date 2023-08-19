'Baang' film review: A decent combination of crime and dark comedy

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

In the realm crafted by debut director Sree Ganesh Parashuram, the term ‘bang’ takes on a new meaning. With Kichcha Sudeep’s baritone booming as a voice-over at the right intervals, Baang morphs into a unique hybrid of crime, dark comedy, and a gangster-themed action thriller. The director embarks on a journey of experimentation in this just over two-hour film, delivering an experience that resonates like the echoing of a ‘bang’.

One striking aspect of the film is Shanvi Shrivastava’s maiden portrayal of a gangster. Accompanying her are singer-composer Raghu Dixit and music director Ritvik Muralidhar, both making their acting debuts. This rare combination of talents, fused with action and thriller elements, beckons us to explore the unique attributes they bring to Baang.

The narrative of Baang unfolds with Aarav (Ritvik Muralidhar) seizing the chance for a night out, spurred by his brother’s desire for privacy with his girlfriend. Along with his younger brother, Ayush and two friends, Sunil (Sunil Gujjar) and Bhushan (Natya Ranga), Aarav is out for an enjoyable evening. However, the jovial atmosphere takes an unexpected twist as they fall prey to a sudden attack by criminals. Pursuing a drugs-filled bag supposedly stowed in the car’s trunk, the assailants take the younger brother hostage, demanding that the gang of friends retrieve and deliver the bag to Daddy (Raghu Dixit). This description merely scratches the surface of the intensity that unfolds, setting off a sequence of occurrences culminating in an action-packed climax.

The director employs an innovative narrative structure, breaking the story into chapters named after iconic Kannada films such as Trimurthy, Jedara Bale, Operation Diamond Rocket, and Hello Daddy, among others. While Baang may not fulfill all the check boxes of an unequivocal entertainer, it undoubtedly deserves recognition for its innovative presentation. The director draws inspiration from modern auteurs, skillfully adopting diverse narrative techniques and angles.

Even if the execution occasionally falls short, the film does work as a showcase of his multifaceted talent. A more refined script and judicious handling of these experiments could propel Ganesh’s directorial endeavours to even greater heights. The film’s evocative background score and music by Ritvik Muralidhar bestow an unconventional ambience upon this experimental thriller.

It is a uniformly performed series with actors Ritvik, Raghu Dixit, Sunil Gujjar, Bhushan, Sathivika, and actor Jahangir definitely scoring high. The film for all its merits and demerits will be best remembered for showcasing Shanvi in a new light, and it is a welcome addition to her repertoire.

Name: Baang

Director: Sree Ganesh Parashuram

Cast: Shanvi Srivastava, Raghu Dixit, and Ritvik Muralidhar

Rating: 2.5/5

