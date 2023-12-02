'Ardhambardha prema kathe' movie review: Love beyond conventions

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

The rapid emergence of love within a day often sparks doubt. However, Aravind Kaushik’s Aradhambardha Prema Kathe challenges these doubts, delving into the intricacies of a relationship that defies typical norms. Can love genuinely blossom between dawn and dusk, or is it merely a rebound from past heartaches?

At the core of this romantic drama are former Bigg Boss contestants Divya Uruduga and Aravind KP. What intrigued me was the latter’s national-level biking prowess and his potential to adjust his acting nuances, potentially propelling his career forward.

In this film’s narrative, the lead characters remain nameless until the end. They’re introduced as two individuals who accidentally cross paths. The girl, who is cranky about a couple of issues, requests a lift to a particular destination, leading to a day spent together.

During their journey, they engage in conversations—the girl expresses her emotions over simple issues while the man ensures her well-being. Eventually, they find solace in each other’s company, deciding to spend the day together. However, as the day progresses, the girl is left alone when the boy leaves her at a petrol station. Their story dances around the edges of love but refrains from labelling itself, echoing undeniable passion yet deliberately avoiding conforming to traditional romance.

Kaushik’s film captivates audiences by peeling back the layers of this relationship, yearning for and yet resisting the confines of love. It raises a thought-provoking query: Can a relationship thrive without the usual trappings of love, or will societal expectations influence the protagonists to embrace the term they consciously avoid?

Through simple storytelling and subtle character arcs, Aradhambardha Prema Kathe prompts viewers to ponder the mysterious nature of relationships. It challenges the very essence of love and explores the emotional intimacy between two individuals grappling with their emotions, refusing to conform to established norms.

Aravind Kaushik’s narrative style enables the lead actors to authentically inhabit the situations, capturing moments that utilize their off-screen relationship to enhance their on-screen chemistry. Both actors, carrying smiles throughout and unreservedly expressing their lighter moments, also delve into deeper emotions when required. While their screen presence dominates the screen in the first half, the second half introduces a twist: the girl, lacking the boy’s contact information, tries to trace him, leading to a turn of events. The film is uplifted by Arjun Janya’s soulful songs and cinematographer Surya’s breathtaking landscapes.

Divya has found her niche in such roles and admirably supported her co-actor Aravind KP, a biker-racer turned actor. Despite his track record of National and International wins as a biker, this venture into acting may fulfill a fleeting passion for a single film. However, if he chooses to pursue this career seriously, honing further development in acting skills will be essential.

In a brief appearance, Abilash Dwarakish embodies Aravind Kaushik’s tagline ‘Love is not about love,’ showing a shift from usual romantic ideas and highlighting the aspect of passion. The film further confirms the bond between Divya and Aravind, adding depth to their relationship. Additionally, there’s a line said by Aravind, Jingalaka Jingalaka Ooh Aha Ooh Aha... hinting that saying this could potentially solve any problem in the girl’s life. So, for the audience dealing with love issues, just say... Jingalika Jingalika!

Ardhambardha prema kathe

Director: Aravind Kaushik

Cast: Divya Uruduga, Aravind KP, and Abhilash Dwarakish

Rating: 2.5/5

