'Ennennum' movie review: Unique & thought-provoking film discussing profound themes

Imagine the prospect of becoming immortal and reliving some of your favourite moments with the help of technology. Wait, there’s no catch, you just have to be rich enough to be able to afford it. Sounds enticing? But how many of us would really want to live forever? Wouldn’t it be as boring as reading a book or watching a film despite knowing that you’ll never be able to figure out its ending? Shalini Ushadevi’s Ennennum (Now and Forever) treads this space.

It is set in an alternate dystopian present where a couple is entangled in opposing views on immortality but still decides to give it a try. This idea of a couple embarking on a strange experiment reminds us of another Malayalam indie, Sleeplessly Yours (2017), in which two passionate lovers attempt sleep deprivation. The similarities also extend to the fact that both these films attempt to explore relationship dynamics between two polar opposite people. However, what makes Shalini’s film unique is its setting and how it ingeniously employs sci-fi as a narrative tool.

We’re introduced to a world where technology is so advanced that there’s a forecast of no rainfall for the next eight years forcing a planter to opt for plastic alternatives. One of the lead characters is a ‘sleep lab technician’ and the other is a planter armed with a trackbot, which has every last detail about a tree. We even see people speaking on a call, but there’s no device present. It all looks like a hypothetical future where technological growth is beyond imagination. The core emotion, though, is rooted and relatable.

Ouso (Anoop Mohandas) and Devi (Santhy Balachandran) are a married couple living in a gorgeous post-structural house. While one part of it is his clinic, the house is surrounded by her sprawling orchard. Cinematographer Sreekanth Sivaswamy’s fabulous framing successfully lends a dystopian feel, which is further enhanced by superb production design. Even the peculiar coffee mugs grab instant attention. Following the death of Ouso’s brother, he feels the urge to embrace immortality and insists Devi tag along.

While Ouso fears death, Devi, on the contrary, is scared about a life without death. She feels it’s claustrophobic. Though hesitant, she agrees to it... but only for her worst fears to come true. As she starts unravelling the true intentions behind the experiment, we also understand what the maker is aiming at. We realise that Ouso, who till then is portrayed as a compassionate partner, has actually been trying to gain dominance over her.

His presence looms large over her, which is conveyed brilliantly in a scene where he is shown walking over the glass ceiling while she stands below. He claims to love her with all his heart but resents some of her traits, which he wants to get rid of to create an immortal version of how he wants her to be. And for that, he resorts to technology. Eventually, it is this same technology which exposes him. Similarly, the initial impression we form of Ouso’s politician brother David is that of a knowledgeable, do-gooder. But wait for his wife to reveal his true colours. Again, with the help of technology.

While the primary focus is exploring the idea of ‘forever love’, Ennennum also gets into some interesting spaces like people’s obsession with immortality. It includes an executive representing the immortality market to a dying cancer patient to political parties, who are more interested in creating immortals than martyrs. One of the most memorable scenes is when the two share their opposing views on immortality being accessible to the poor. It also helps to have actors who effectively convey the complexities of their characters and their emotions. Anoop, especially, shows immense potential as he pulls it off like a seasoned actor.

By the end of it all, Ennennum leaves you pondering with a lot of stimulating thoughts. But one that might stay ‘forever’ is... given a chance, wouldn’t we all try to change certain traits of our partners?

Film: Ennennum (Now and Forever)

Cast: Anoop Mohandas, Santhy Balachandran, Ajithlal Shivalal, Anumol

Director: Shalini Ushadevi

Rating: 3.5/5

