'90 Bidi Manig Nadi' review: An important film sheds light on downside of alcohol, drug addiction

Indian cinema has consistently explored the subject of alcohol and its profound impact, delving into its depths through genres such as crime, suspense, drama, and comedy. However, amidst this cinematic tapestry, there are films that delve into the intricate psyche and experiences of individuals grappling with the chaotic world of alcohol addiction. A recent one in this regard is the film 90 Bidi Manig Nadi!

In this milestone 500th film of his illustrious career, the legendary actor Vijanath Biradar, supported by an ensemble cast, fearlessly confronts the far-reaching consequences of alcohol, drugs, and illicit relationships. What sets this movie apart is Biradar’s candid admission to his reputation for portraying characters struggling with alcoholism, and his unparalleled portrayal of these themes at the age of 70, and in the lead role, is what brings a refreshingly unique perspective to the narrative. 90 Hodi Maneg Bidi seamlessly weaves together elements of entertainment, crime, and suspense, culminating in a message that refuses to fade away.

When discussing the topic of alcohol, one cannot ignore the powerful symbolism of Mahatma Gandhi’s statue or photograph, often serving as a poignant element in a film’s narrative. In this particular story, the unfolding events take place in the presence of the Gandhi statue. It all begins with a crucial phone call to the Achanur police, urgently reporting an attack on Pavithra (Preethu Pooja) in Vidyanagar.

Simultaneously, we are introduced to Dhananjay (Kari Subbu), a bank employee burdened by insurmountable debt, desperately seeking to recover his lost gambling money. Alongside, Sidda aka Sidlingu (Vaijanath Biradar) enters the stage, earning a modest living by selling incense sticks but struggling with a nightly drinking habit. He resides with Sundari (Neetha Maindargi), a sex worker.

Raaghu (R D Babu), callously neglecting his wife Pavithra, succumbs to the allure of alcohol, ultimately leading to an illicit relationship between Santhu (Abhay Veer) and Pavithra. Meanwhile, Shashi (Vivek Jambagi), aspiring to be an artisan, tragically wastes his time drowning in liquor and cigarettes. Amidst the intricately intertwined lives of these characters, Sidlingu makes the heartfelt decision to marry Sundari at a serene temple, vowing to leave behind his drinking habit. This joyous occasion fills Sundari’s heart with immense happiness. However, a single phone call shatters their dreams, thrusting Sidlingu into a prison cell. The reasons behind his sudden incarceration and the subsequent journey he embarks upon serve as the crux of 90 Bidi Manig Nadi!

Director duo Nagaraj Arehole and Umesh Badaradinni join the league of filmmakers who choose bold subjects that shed light on the ill effects of alcohol. They convey a vital message to society, highlighting the significance of awareness and self-reflection. Set amidst a group of friends and neighbours from a small town, the film balances tones of comedy and tragedy, culminating in a poignant and deeply humane finale. At its core, the story revolves around a bank employee, a sex worker, a painter, and an alcoholic husband neglecting his wife, and highlights the agarbatti (incense sticks) seller.

The directors have placed these characters against the backdrop of North Karnataka, with a few actors effortlessly embracing the local dialect. Their intention is to shed light on the detrimental effects of alcoholism and the discontent that often plagues individuals in mid-life. However, instead of experimenting with their filmmaking style, the directors have opted for a natural approach. The setting is unscripted, allowing the actors to immerse themselves in their characters, and granting them the freedom to truly inhabit their roles. Nevertheless, the infusion of suspense and crime into the narrative during the second half keeps viewers engaged, eagerly seeking answers to the gripping mystery at hand.

For Vijanath Biradar, an actor with a career spanning a little less than four decades, this film showcases his acting prowess once again. While he has made a lasting impact with his nuanced character portrayals, especially as a drunken man, this time he takes the lead as an alcoholic. Audiences have grown to love his impeccable dialogue delivery and compelling body language, which remain unaltered even in a protagonist’s role. Moreover, his dance performance at the age of 70 is nothing short of a delight. Joining him on this captivating journey are Neetha Maindargi, Kari Subbu, Dharma and Prashant Siddi providing good support to the overall ensemble.

90 Bidi Manig Nadi is a film that will engage and provoke thought among audiences, making it a compelling one-time watch. It serves as a testament to Biradar’s commanding presence in the film, leaving audiences contemplating the delicate balance between the advantages, pitfalls, and ill effects of maintaining a slight intoxication. How deeply will this story resonate with those battling alcoholism? Or will it ignite a conversation over a drink, reflecting upon the poignant topic at hand? Only time will tell.

90 Bidi Manig Nadi

Director: Nagaraj Arehole and Umesh Badaradinni

Cast: Vijananath Biradar, Neetha Maindargi, and Karti Subbu

Rating: 2.5/5 stars

It all begins with a crucial phone call to the Achanur police, urgently reporting an attack on Pavithra (Preethu Pooja) in Vidyanagar. Simultaneously, we are introduced to Dhananjay (Kari Subbu), a bank employee burdened by insurmountable debt, desperately seeking to recover his lost gambling money. Alongside, Sidda aka Sidlingu (Vaijanath Biradar) enters the stage, earning a modest living by selling incense sticks but struggling with a nightly drinking habit. He resides with Sundari (Neetha Maindargi), a sex worker. Raaghu (R D Babu), callously neglecting his wife Pavithra, succumbs to the allure of alcohol, ultimately leading to an illicit relationship between Santhu (Abhay Veer) and Pavithra. Meanwhile, Shashi (Vivek Jambagi), aspiring to be an artisan, tragically wastes his time drowning in liquor and cigarettes. 