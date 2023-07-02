'Bangalore Boys' Kannada film review: Celebrates friendship but falls short of evoking emotions

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

This week saw the release of two films. While 90 Bidi Maneg Nadi sheds light on the harmful effects of alcohol, Bangalore Boys takes the audience on a journey that revolves around the establishment of a brewery, cleverly intertwined with a storyline that glorifies alcoholism. Although Bangalore Boys draws inspiration from the Telugu flick Hushaaru, it will be interesting to see how the audience responds to the film.

Bangalore Boys revolves around four close friends — Sandeep (Abhi Das), Arjun (Sachin Cheluvarayaswamy), Nikhil (Rohith Bhanuprakash, and Gowda (Chandan Achar) — who have been buddies since school. Despite facing obstacles in their love lives, their equation with parents, and the pressure to build careers individually, they manage to maintain a joyful outlook.

However, a heartbreaking incident disrupts their lives, bringing about a transformation. The film delves into the nature of this incident, its impact on their lives, and how the friends navigate the ensuing challenges, shaping their futures in the process.

Director Gurudatha Ganiga (Ambi Ning Vayassaytho), who serves as the creative director of Bangalore Boys, remains faithful to the original storyline, while preserving the original colours and hues. The film successfully checks the boxes of a feel-good friendship movie, thanks to its spirited and well-crafted narrative. Despite its flaws and occasional reliance on stereotypes, Bangalore Boys manages to deliver an enjoyable portrayal of friendship, offering a glimpse into the slice-of-life experiences.

The film explores the youth’s encounters with love and personal struggles. Chikkana, who comes at the end, effectively portrays the pressures faced by those working in software companies, dealing with marriage, and facing dysfunctionality. However, some of the double-entendre dialogues veer into tasteless territory, particularly when the friends discuss making a pornographic film and explain the process, which doesn’t sit well.

Throughout the narrative, Bangalore Boys successfully incorporates elements of fun, especially in its focus on relationships and romance, catering to the preferences of the youth. The bond between the four friends is depicted convincingly, and the lead cast delivers decent performances. Chandan Achar’s comedic role is one of the highlights, alongside Sachin, Rohith, and Abhi Das, adding to the film’s entertainment value.

The first half of Bangalore Boys follows a predictable trajectory, but the seriousness of the film takes center stage in the latter part, adding depth and meaning to the story. Having said that, the cheesy double entendre comedy occurring here and there may detract from the overall experience, it ultimately contributes to the film’s underlying significance. There are certain forced attempts at humour that feel out of place. The climax follows a routine pattern, concluding on a simple note.

The production values of Bangalore Boys are decent, effectively capturing a youthful atmosphere. The dialogues, written with wit, occasionally verge on going overboard. However, despite the ensemble cast and the efforts of the four lead actors, their struggles fail to evoke a strong sense of empathy. Challenges are resolved too easily, whether it’s obtaining a loan, securing bail, nurturing relationships, paying off debts, or establishing their dream of opening a bar cafe. Despite the film’s surrounds on friendship, the camaraderie among them feels somewhat lacking. Vaididhi, Jagadish, Sony Mulewa, Jayashree Aradhya, Harini Sreekanth, Umesh, Prakash Thuminad, Sunetra Pandit, and the rest of the ensemble cast contribute to the overall dynamics.

In summary, Bangalore Boys turns out to be a routine youthful drama with a few likable moments but falls short of evoking emotions. While the film may lack novelty and complexity, it offers comedy in parts that might be appreciated by the youth.

Bangalore Boys

Director: Gurudatha Ganiga

Cast: Abhi Das, Sachin, Rohith, Chandan Achar, and Chikkanna

Rating: 2.5/5 stars

This week saw the release of two films. While 90 Bidi Maneg Nadi sheds light on the harmful effects of alcohol, Bangalore Boys takes the audience on a journey that revolves around the establishment of a brewery, cleverly intertwined with a storyline that glorifies alcoholism. Although Bangalore Boys draws inspiration from the Telugu flick Hushaaru, it will be interesting to see how the audience responds to the film. Bangalore Boys revolves around four close friends — Sandeep (Abhi Das), Arjun (Sachin Cheluvarayaswamy), Nikhil (Rohith Bhanuprakash, and Gowda (Chandan Achar) — who have been buddies since school. Despite facing obstacles in their love lives, their equation with parents, and the pressure to build careers individually, they manage to maintain a joyful outlook. However, a heartbreaking incident disrupts their lives, bringing about a transformation. The film delves into the nature of this incident, its impact on their lives, and how the friends navigate the ensuing challenges, shaping their futures in the process.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Director Gurudatha Ganiga (Ambi Ning Vayassaytho), who serves as the creative director of Bangalore Boys, remains faithful to the original storyline, while preserving the original colours and hues. The film successfully checks the boxes of a feel-good friendship movie, thanks to its spirited and well-crafted narrative. Despite its flaws and occasional reliance on stereotypes, Bangalore Boys manages to deliver an enjoyable portrayal of friendship, offering a glimpse into the slice-of-life experiences. The film explores the youth’s encounters with love and personal struggles. Chikkana, who comes at the end, effectively portrays the pressures faced by those working in software companies, dealing with marriage, and facing dysfunctionality. However, some of the double-entendre dialogues veer into tasteless territory, particularly when the friends discuss making a pornographic film and explain the process, which doesn’t sit well. Throughout the narrative, Bangalore Boys successfully incorporates elements of fun, especially in its focus on relationships and romance, catering to the preferences of the youth. The bond between the four friends is depicted convincingly, and the lead cast delivers decent performances. Chandan Achar’s comedic role is one of the highlights, alongside Sachin, Rohith, and Abhi Das, adding to the film’s entertainment value. The first half of Bangalore Boys follows a predictable trajectory, but the seriousness of the film takes center stage in the latter part, adding depth and meaning to the story. Having said that, the cheesy double entendre comedy occurring here and there may detract from the overall experience, it ultimately contributes to the film’s underlying significance. There are certain forced attempts at humour that feel out of place. The climax follows a routine pattern, concluding on a simple note. The production values of Bangalore Boys are decent, effectively capturing a youthful atmosphere. The dialogues, written with wit, occasionally verge on going overboard. However, despite the ensemble cast and the efforts of the four lead actors, their struggles fail to evoke a strong sense of empathy. Challenges are resolved too easily, whether it’s obtaining a loan, securing bail, nurturing relationships, paying off debts, or establishing their dream of opening a bar cafe. Despite the film’s surrounds on friendship, the camaraderie among them feels somewhat lacking. Vaididhi, Jagadish, Sony Mulewa, Jayashree Aradhya, Harini Sreekanth, Umesh, Prakash Thuminad, Sunetra Pandit, and the rest of the ensemble cast contribute to the overall dynamics. In summary, Bangalore Boys turns out to be a routine youthful drama with a few likable moments but falls short of evoking emotions. While the film may lack novelty and complexity, it offers comedy in parts that might be appreciated by the youth. Bangalore Boys Director: Gurudatha Ganiga Cast: Abhi Das, Sachin, Rohith, Chandan Achar, and ChikkannaRating: 2.5/5 stars