'Hostel Hudugaru Bekaggiddare' movie review: riotous verite fun takes you on a rollercoaster ride

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

The world of cinema knows no boundaries, and it’s an innovative realm that offers opportunities for newcomers to shine. Amidst filmmakers following familiar templates, Nithin Krishnamurthy’s Hostel Hudugaru Bekaggiddare stands out. Right from its first glimpse in 2021, the film built anticipation and maintained a buzz throughout its making until its much-awaited release.

The film kept the curiosity going right with its tagline, claiming it to be the “worst film in the history of Indian cinema. It even drew the attention of celebrities like Puneeth Rajkumar, Rakshit Shetty (who has presented the film), Ramya, Rishab Shetty, Pawan Kumar and Diganth, bolstering the new team’s efforts. With all of it, the question lingers: will this youthful entertainer serve its purpose and deliver the promised fun?

Hostel Hudugaru Bekaggiddare takes a candid approach, plunging us into a riotous ride with a group of lively boys. The film’s narrative kicks off with thought-provoking lines, written on the blackboard, (It’s only because of their stupidity that they’re able to be so sure of themselves of what they see, say, believe and act,) attributed to Franz Kafka, and set boy of the film, reflecting the underlying theme. Ramya’s entry as a college lecturer, adds a bright and enthusiastic touch to Ajith’s (Prajwal P) aspirations of making a short film.

Set in the lively Tunga Boys Hostel, the film paints a vivid picture of the quintessential boys’ hostel experiences, but this hostel stands apart with its unique and diverse residents. The plot unfolds over one night, filled with a clash between the mischievous boys and the stern warden, who’s determined to keep them in check. Ajith’s relentless pursuit of achieving something significant puts the entire hostel in a series of amusing predicaments. As the boys band together to face the challenges, chaos ensues, entertaining us with delightful twists and turns.

In this fun ride with the boys, director Nithin Krishnamurthy beautifully conveys the message of learning and unlearning from one’s own folly through this film, where he takes credit as the story, screenplay, and dialogue writer. The director keeps a simple plot but focuses more on unfolding the many events. With a hostel atmosphere and numerous characters coming in and going, he had a lot of people to handle. Another challenge for him was managing the newcomers.

However, the young talents mostly coming from a theatre background enthusiastically put in their effort, even if some just have a blink-and-miss appearance. The film boasts an extensive cast, from Prajwal P as Ajith, Rakesh Rajkumar as Abhi, Srivatsa as Manja, Tejas as Prasanna, Chethan Durga as Porthan, and Bharath Vasista as Kaashi, just to name a few among the long list of artistes. The seniors, including Geeni played by director Nithin Krishnamurthy himself, along with two others, the warden (Manjunath Naik), portrayed by Ramesh Kumar, DOP Aravind Kashyap also facing the camera as Nikki, are integral to the unfolding chaos. Rishab, Pawan, and Shine Shetty, play former students of the college, and make significant contributions. Diganth’s presence adds colour to the quirkiness, and he becomes the reason behind bringing Ramya’s charming personality into the frame. Adding to the charm are the brief appearances of Archana Kottige, Anusha Krishna, and Prajna.

Despite the film’s straightforward storyline, the boys are portrayed with a serious demeanour, the humour they unleash with their one-liners is what keeps you in splits. While some scenes may lack logic or appear stretched, their banter is what keeps us amused, reminding us to embrace the fun and laughter. Credit must be given to the skilled cinematographer, Arvind Kashyap, who neatly captures the essence of cinema verite technique, a rare style and format followed in cinema. With the entire story set within one location, Kashyap’s camera work and fast-moving scenes immerse us in the hostel atmosphere, bringing candidness to every frame. His attention to detail provides a rich depiction of hostel life, evoking nostalgia for those who have experienced it firsthand.

The music by Ajaneesh B Loknath adds a distinct touch to the film, complementing the youthful ambience of the hostel with tailor-made songs. Hostel Hudugaru Bekaggiddare goes beyond just laughter, exploring themes of bromance and loyalty among hostel mates. It sheds light on how certain events can reveal the true essence of individuals, even after they’re gone. The warden’s character stands out as a complex figure, a friend and foe to the students, portrayed through various events and situations.

A delightful cinematic journey that takes you through the chaotic, funny, and heartfelt moments of hostel life. If you’re ready to immerse yourself in these boys’ youthful exuberance and camaraderie, Hostel Hudugaru Bekgiddare will undoubtedly leave you with a smile.

The film, which ends with the team’s promo with Puneeth Rajkumar, reminiscing about the power star, also gives us a clue about Part II. Hostel Hudugaru Bekkagidare will continue the entertaining journey, but will we see the excitement double with both boys and a whole lot of girls? Need to wait and watch what is in store by Nithin and the team.

Hostel hudugaru bekagiddare

Director: Nithin Krishnamurthy

Cast: Ramya, Prajwal P, Srivatsa, Tejas, Ramesh Kumar, and Manjunath Naik

Rating: 3.5/5

The film's narrative kicks off with thought-provoking lines, written on the blackboard, (It's only because of their stupidity that they're able to be so sure of themselves of what they see, say, believe and act,) attributed to Franz Kafka, and set boy of the film, reflecting the underlying theme. Ramya's entry as a college lecturer, adds a bright and enthusiastic touch to Ajith's (Prajwal P) aspirations of making a short film. Set in the lively Tunga Boys Hostel, the film paints a vivid picture of the quintessential boys' hostel experiences, but this hostel stands apart with its unique and diverse residents. The plot unfolds over one night, filled with a clash between the mischievous boys and the stern warden, who's determined to keep them in check. Ajith's relentless pursuit of achieving something significant puts the entire hostel in a series of amusing predicaments. 