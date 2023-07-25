'Trial Period' movie review: An endearing tale of finding love and belonging

Chandhini R By

Express News Service

In the dynamic world, we live in, the concept of family has witnessed a major shift over the years due to various social and cultural factors. And the only aspect that remains constant is love...the kind of love that binds us all together and transcends traditional family structures and gender roles. The recently released 'Trial Period' speaks the love language that weaves a comforting tale of the magic experienced through accidental connections.

Zidane Brazm plays a little school-going boy, Romi, who is very inquisitive and has a zillion questions., ranging from obscure ones like if fishes drink water to existential ones like why he does not have a father. When Romi unexpectedly pops up the question about his absent father to his mother Ana (played by a charming Genelia), she is shocked yet composed. After years of finding solace and friendship with their neighbourhood couple (played by Shakti Kapoor and Sheeba Chadha), Romi bumps into the idea of teleshopping and trial periods. When Romi demands a ‘Naya Pappa’, we are introduced to Manav Kaul’s PD, a teacher from Ujjain hunting for a job in Delhi. What follows is a heartwarming tale surrounding the three people.

In a rather simple storyline, filmmaker Aleya weaves in a lot of layers that address some significant topics and also create room for discussion. With a quirky idea of “buying a father and trying him for a trial period” forming the crux of the story, Aleya creates space to break the shackles of conventionally defined gender roles. After PD is appointed as the temporary father, he takes over the maintenance and functioning of the house, which is ideally typecast as a “woman’s job,” while Ana goes out to earn. The beauty lies in how it is handled subtly without being preachy.

In one of the scenes, Ana breaks down while telling how it is tough to be a single mother. The choice of not romanticising the struggles, and showing her vulnerability and strength reflects sensitivity and empathy in creating relatable character arcs. However, the film falters at a few points, like the sequence of Romi facing bullying at school and how the situation is handled differently by Ana and PD. This could have been executed with more clarity to emphasise the intended value of self-defence and non-violence.

Although Shakti and Sheeba’s characters come for a little screen time, they etch an indelible mark by exuding warmth through seasoned performances. Gajraj Rao plays a neat cameo as a placement officer and a relative of PD. A superb Genelia delivers a compelling performance of a single mother with a pinch of her trademark allure. And Manav effectively carves a space in our hearts with his innocence and good intentions. His characterisation and performance, which do not endorse hypermasculinity, redefine the idea of a father. Zidane fits well in the role of a curious and joie de vivre child. Through his character, the filmmaker meticulously gives a sneak peek into the minds of children, capable of asking for something impossible and unimaginable. And Romi is truly an embodiment of the “big power of love”.

Of course, there are a few twists. Yet, halfway through, we could easily predict the third act. That being said, a crucial scene, a short conversation between PD and Ana before the climax, will for once make us think about the love, in its purest form, that emerges out of bonds that cannot be simply boxed into the conventional relationship tags. While the adept direction and compelling performances eke the film out of the predictable zones, the credit also goes to the aesthetically pleasing visuals and metered soundscapes. Apart from normalising the modern family setups and changing family dynamics, the film also serves as a poignant reminder about the power of love, born out of accidental and undefined connections.

Film: Trial Period

Director: Aleya Sen

Cast: Genelia Deshmukh, Manav Kaul, Zidane Braz, Shakti Kapoor, Sheeba Chadha

Streamer: Jio Cinema

Rating: 3/5

