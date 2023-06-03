A riveting thriller with bold performances and intriguing twists  

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

In the vast realm of Bollywood, where remakes of foreign films have become a common practice, the Spanish thriller masterpiece, The Invisible Guest, found its way to the Indian silver screen as Badla. However, while Badla opted for a simplistic copy-and-paste approach, merely changing the names of the characters and genders, the Telugu adaptation, Evaru, took a gamble by introducing a few modifications to the original version.And now, after five years after the release of Evaru, the Kannada film presents its own rendition, titled Yadha Yadha Hi.

The intriguing tale commences with a riveting scene at a tranquil spa in the picturesque hill station of Munnar. Priyanka Shetty (Hariprriya) is seen pulling the trigger on Assistant Commissioner of Police Aditya Varma (Vasishta Simha). Priyanka Shetty happens to be the wife of a wealthy businessman named Rahul, while Aditya Varma hails from the bustling city of Bengaluru, serving as an ACP. Shockingly, Priyanka Shetty claims that her act of cold-blooded murder was a response to Aditya Varma’s heinous crime of raping her. Desperate for help, she seeks the assistance of Ashok Teja (Diganth), who is shown to us as a corrupt police inspector notorious for aiding the accused in exchange for monetary benefits.

Priyanka implores Ashok to ensure that no evidence surfaces to incriminate her in the eyes of the public prosecutor. At this critical juncture, Ashok Teja divulges a shocking secret involving a missing person’s report filed by a teenager named Adarsh Bhat from Coonor. He also reveals the hidden truth about Priyanka Shetty’s husband. Unaware to Priyanka, Ashok skilfully manipulates her emotions, coercing her to disclose the whereabouts of Avinash Bhat’s (Avinash) body, a person who mysteriously vanished. As she desperately tries to maintain her innocence and avoid confessing, Ashok Teja persistently pressures her to reveal the dark truth. Who exactly is Ashok Teja, and what fate awaits Priyanka Shetty? These questions form the crux of Yadha Yadha Hi.

Credit must be given to the original writer of the Spanish film, who etched a conversational crime story. Since Yadha Yadha Hi is an adaptation, it does have a ready reckoner in place, which the filmmaker could have made good use of. However, director Ashok Teja stumbles when it comes to ensuring a crisp screenplay. The plotline is marred by excessive twists and turns, occasionally leaving the audience confused. For instance, the film introduces Adarsh Bhat as a character who seeks Ashok Teja’s assistance in investigating the disappearance of his father, only to later reveal that Ashok Teja himself is, in fact, Adarsh Bhat. Furthermore, the film suffers from its duration, as it could have benefited from some trimming to maintain a more engaging experience.

When it comes to performances, Hariprriya’s acting, which sees a blend of determination, vulnerability, and cunning, command attention. As a heroine, she has a substantial full-length role that showcases her talent after a considerable time. Her chemistry with Vasishta is palpable, and their on-screen dynamic works seamlessly. Vasishta Simha in the limited space he is given, puts forth his best effort to display his acting prowess. Diganth, on the other hand, ventures into uncharted territory, portraying a character that embodies both positive and negative shades.

His convincing portrayal and ample screen time allow him to make the most of this opportunity, eliciting both appreciation and laughter. In particular, his performance during scenes where he portrays a cancer patient deserves special recognition. Yogi’s cinematography captures the mood of the thriller. He along with Sricharan Pakala’s and Harsha Vardhan Raj’s musical score enhances its atmospheric appeal. For those, who have not seen the Hollywood film, The Invisible Guest, the Hindi version, Badla, or the Telugu hit, Evaru, the Kannada version will be an engaging one-time watch.

Film: Yadha Yadha Hi

Director: Ashok Teja

Cast: Haripriya, Vasishta Simha, and Diganth

Rating: 3/5

