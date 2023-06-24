Home Entertainment Review

'Road King' movie review: An interesting filmmaking attempt, but a lesser cinematic experience

Road King follows the life of Arjun (Mateen Hussain), an MBA graduate who prefers not to pursue a high-profile job. Instead, he excels in revamping second-hand bikes.

Published: 24th June 2023

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Breaking away from the conventional storylines, Road King stands as the first Kannada film to be entirely shot through video conferencing. With Hollywood director Randy Kent calling the shots from a distance using Skype, the film does manage to convey its message. But the film isn’t clearly a cinematic experience the audience can cherish. However, the intriguing filmmaking strategy keeps us curious to check how actors are delivering the director’s instructions. Set in the heart of Bengaluru, the story revolves around the theme of Obsessive Ex-Syndrome, depicting the struggle of individuals who find it hard to let go. We often come across stories of failed love in our daily lives, and this film brings forth one such real incident. But is the essence of the story effectively communicated?

Road King follows the life of Arjun (Mateen Hussain), an MBA graduate who prefers not to pursue a high-profile job. Instead, he excels in revamping second-hand bikes. Having lost his mother at a young age and distanced from his father, who resides in the USA, Arjun is a carefree youngster always surrounded by friends. He enjoys drinking and cherishing the present. Through a common friend named Riya, he meets Manasa (Rukshar Dhillon), and they instantly connect.

They endearingly call each other ‘Cousin’ and ‘Trouble’, reflecting their growing affection, eventually leading to love. Unfortunately, their romance is cut short when Manasa’s family opposes their relationship due to Arjun’s profession, leading them to search for a suitable groom. Manasa tries to change Arjun’s mind, urging him to take up a job. Arjun, willing to transform himself for Manasa, even attempts a 9-to-5 job but fails. Left with no choice and in a state of confusion, Manasa succumbs to her mother and brother’s wishes and agrees to an arranged marriage. Love takes a tragic turn, and both Manasa and Arjun face the consequences, resulting in a sorrowful ending.  

Although the narrative is straightforward, stories that depict love with an unhappy ending always carry a tinge of pain. Director Randy Kent, overseeing the direction from a distance, has endeavoured to portray Arjun and Manasa’s journey in the simplest manner possible without adding unnecessary drama. Apart from Rukhsar, who is familiar to audiences from her previous role in Run Antony, the remaining cast consists of theatre actors or non-artists making their debut, their performances are natural and devoid of exaggeration.

The film presents the moments, emotions, aggression, and behaviour as ordinary occurrences. While this approach may be commendable, it fails to make a significant impact on the big screen. It also raises questions about the categorisation of films made through video conferencing. Nonetheless, one must appreciate the pioneering attempt. The film ends with a striking climax, which is depicted briefly, leaving little impact before the film concludes. Regarding the performances, Mateen immerses himself in his character but occasionally goes overboard. His conversations and chemistry with his co-stars feel genuine as if they are happening right before our eyes. Rukshar convincingly portrays a young girl caught between choosing love and abiding by her parent’s wishes, an experience many girls can relate to.

The supporting characters provide solid backing, but the film primarily relies on the two lead actors. The music also plays a crucial role, and the sound engineer, Scott Wolf, has done a good job. DOP Arief Lalaani impresses with his aerial shots but he refrains from showing Bengaluru in a bright shade. The subject handled in the film can resonate with both teenagers and parents alike, but it is up to the audience whether they would enjoy such a love story. We can appreciate the team’s attempt, to pull off this hard feat for a genuine subject. What if the director and a couple of technicians were actually there on the sets, making things quite effective. Nevertheless, Road King is an interesting attempt.

Road king
Director: Randy Kent
Cast: Mateen Hussain, Rukshar Dhillon, and Leela Mohan
Rating: 2.5/5

