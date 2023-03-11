Home Entertainment Review

'Agilan' movie review: An earnest Jayam Ravi fails to save this sinking ship

The unique setting of an harbour is a world less explored in Indian films, save for exceptions like Iyarkai.

Published: 11th March 2023 11:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2023 11:28 AM   |  A+A-

Jayam Ravi's 'Agilan'. (Photo |Twitter, @actor_jayamravi)

By Navein Darshan 
Express News Service

Jayam Ravi has always established himself as a humanitarian who cares about global issues, but unfortunately for him, whenever he does a film titled after a ‘global’ message, the results haven’t been promising. Examples include Bhooloham and Bhoomi, and his new film, Agilan, now joins this notorious list. The film, which seems to have noble intentions and a nobler heart, is heavily let down by its attempt to be a lot of hit films.

Remember the ‘Mumbai ka baap’ sequence from KGF-1, where Rocky does away with the local big shot and shows everyone that he is the king of the port? 
Agilan does pretty much the same but in a Chennai harbour. Now, why does he do all of this? To fulfil the dream of a deceased parent. Sounds familiar? But thankfully, Agilan, the protagonist, isn’t a cheap rip-off. In many ways, he is an upgrade with borrowed traits from Ravi’s own Mithran (Thani Oruvan) and Dhuruvan (Peranmai). For a while, the unpredictable nature of Agilan keeps us interested, but this character alone—and an invested Ravi — can’t salvage the damage done by the incoherent writing.  

The unique setting of an harbour is a world less explored in Indian films, save for exceptions like Iyarkai. Though Agilan is majorly shot in the harbour and the sea, the happenings hardly engage.Whenever a film chooses a less-explored backdrop, it looks to place us in the shoes of the protagonist and details their profession. But Agilan’s profession rarely kindles our interest. The smuggling scenes are either over-fed with information or superficially shot.

The extremely limited locations and repetition of shots cause monotony. And then, there’s the terribly loud background score by Sam CS which kills even the limited bright moments in the film. Take the scene where Agilan explains how a chain of ships can influence everything from a stock market to grocery prices. This is a powerful statement against capitalism, but the loud, gibberish song reduces it to a joke. Agilan is essentially a revenge drama with the traditional plot of a son avenging a parent’s death and fulfilling their last wish. But the needlessly convoluted execution leaves us listless. The dialogues seem rewritten during post-production and the lip-sync makes us feel like we are watching a dubbed film.

The screenplay is full of loopholes. The entire journey of the protagonist is aimed at launching a non-profit, charity ship, but we have no clue about how he is going to run it. Similarly, Agilan surrenders to the cops in an attempt to save his girlfriend, but the police were not after him in the first place. We could keep going on.

Whenever there is a glaring error or a loophole, Agilan breaks into a monologue. During a crucial moment in the film, he looks at an officer and shouts, “Pasikku soru pottu kudunga, adha kedukka rules pottu kudukadheenga!” The officer on the receiving end looks rather confused, as he is a largely good guy. To a large extent, I seemed as confused about the film’s methods at achieving its end.

Director: N Kalyanakrishnan
Cast: Jayam Ravi, Chirag Jani, Priya Bhavani Shankar

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Agilan movie review Agilan Jayam Ravi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from the Section

'Sayen' movie review: Tepid tale of revenge

A still from the trailer of 'Kondraal Paavam' starring Varalaxmi Sarathkumar.

'Kondraal Paavam' movie review: An effective suspense drama shouldered by compelling performances

A still from the trailer of 'Mandala' starring Kiran Srinivas

'Mandala' movie review: Great potential let down by the visuals 

'Rana Naidu' movie review: Venkatesh, Rana anchor a compelling re-adaptation

'Maheshum Maruthiyum' movie review:  More suited for Maruti lovers than movie lovers

Gallery
For the past week, residents of Kochi and its suburbs have been living in a virtual gas chamber — enveloped by smoke from the massive fires that first broke out at the Brahamapuram waste treatment plant on March 2. A high-level meeting decided not to allo GalleryIcon
IN PHOTOS | Kochi gasps for breath as fumes continue at Brahmapuram dumpyard post inferno
Holi was celebrated across India with traditional fervour and gaiety on Wednesday as people smeared 'gulal' (colour powder), threw balloons filled with colours on each other and exchanged sweets. Holi, the festival which marks the last full-moon day of the lunar month, celebrates the beginning of spring and the victory of good over evil. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS) GalleryIcon
IN PHOTOS | Bura na maano, Holi hai: India celebrates festival in full fervour
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp