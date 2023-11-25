'Sugar Factory' movie review: A flavourful romance that gets a little spicy, sour, and sweet

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Marriages, often seen as celestial unions, take an unexpected twist in Deepak Aras’ whimsical narrative, Sugar Factory. This story revolves around a unique coupling unfolding within the lively ambience of a pub, where destinies collide and lives are altered. Meet Arya (Krishna), whose story begins and ends within the enchanting confines of Sugar Factory, a pub owned by the affable Bobs (Rangayana Raghu). For Arya, this place becomes a haven of joy and a place to contemplate on love and solace, notably during an interview with the lively YouTuber, Amulu (Ruhani Shetty).

Arya, a free-spirited wedding planner who rejects societal norms of love and marriage, often enjoying his time at the pub, serendipitously encounters Aditi Bopanna (Sonal Monteiro), a like-minded individual. During a lively adventure through Goa’s streets, their first meeting reshapes their views on romance. However, as reality sets in, the repercussions of their hasty decisions loom large. Their peers, initially jubilant, later confront disappointment upon discovering the insincerity behind their emotions.

Retreating to his hometown and forgetting his brief period of love, Arya resumes his career as a wedding planner. Fate intertwines his path with Nandini, who later works under him and soon professes affection. A twist of fate places Arya in a dilemma as he’s tasked with orchestrating the wedding of Aditi Bopanna, realising that she is marrying his close friend (Shashidhar) from the United States. Will this reunion reignite the spark between Arya and Aditi, amidst the complexities of their circumstances, or will it culminate in an unexpected turn of events at the Sugar Factory?

Returning after a decade since his debut film, Manasology, Deepak Aras displays a marked evolution in his filmmaking approach with Sugar Factory. Reflecting on past mistakes, Aras unlearns old paradigms and embraces a fresh perspective, evident in this colourful narrative. Drawing inspiration from a fleeting moment at a pub, he weaves a candy-floss love story adorned with vibrant backdrops, characters dressed in vivid costumes, and various hues.

However, the film encounters wavering moments, particularly in the latter half, where the narrative loses some of its focus, drifting momentarily into conventional storytelling. Yet, Aras’ last-minute course correction leads to a surprising conclusion. Leveraging the pub culture as a dynamic backdrop, the director portrays it as a place for camaraderie and a sanctuary to find love and solace.

Krishna, who has been a part of various diverse romantic dramas, effortlessly infuses the essence of love into the narrative. The actor adeptly embodies a character at odds with contemporary lifestyles, showcasing his versatility. Among the female leads, Sonal Monteiro shines in a glamorous role, exuding confidence in her portrayal. Adhvithi Shetty makes a pivotal appearance, while Ruhani Shetty’s debut performance brings a charming allure to the story.

Rangayana Raghu and Shashidhar support this love-friendship drama, accompanied by a musical ensemble of seven songs by Kabir Rafi. However, it’s Santhosh Rai Pathaje’s cinematography that stands out, especially in capturing the ambience of the pub and offering a stunning portrayal of Kazakhstan in a song sequence.

Sugar Factory brews a romance sprinkled with brief detours. Despite some moments where the story gets a bit muddled, Deepak Aras saves the day with a surprising turn, keeping the heart of the tale intact. The film stands as a testament to love’s resilience in the Sugar Factory, where souls meet, friendships grow, and unexpected paths of affection unfold amid life’s varied experiences.

Sugar Factory

Director: Deepak Aras

Cast: Krishna, Sonal Monteiro, Adhvithi Shetty, Ruhani Shetty, and Rangayana Raghu

Rating: 3/5

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Marriages, often seen as celestial unions, take an unexpected twist in Deepak Aras’ whimsical narrative, Sugar Factory. This story revolves around a unique coupling unfolding within the lively ambience of a pub, where destinies collide and lives are altered. Meet Arya (Krishna), whose story begins and ends within the enchanting confines of Sugar Factory, a pub owned by the affable Bobs (Rangayana Raghu). For Arya, this place becomes a haven of joy and a place to contemplate on love and solace, notably during an interview with the lively YouTuber, Amulu (Ruhani Shetty). Arya, a free-spirited wedding planner who rejects societal norms of love and marriage, often enjoying his time at the pub, serendipitously encounters Aditi Bopanna (Sonal Monteiro), a like-minded individual. During a lively adventure through Goa’s streets, their first meeting reshapes their views on romance. However, as reality sets in, the repercussions of their hasty decisions loom large. Their peers, initially jubilant, later confront disappointment upon discovering the insincerity behind their emotions. Retreating to his hometown and forgetting his brief period of love, Arya resumes his career as a wedding planner. Fate intertwines his path with Nandini, who later works under him and soon professes affection. A twist of fate places Arya in a dilemma as he’s tasked with orchestrating the wedding of Aditi Bopanna, realising that she is marrying his close friend (Shashidhar) from the United States. Will this reunion reignite the spark between Arya and Aditi, amidst the complexities of their circumstances, or will it culminate in an unexpected turn of events at the Sugar Factory?googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Returning after a decade since his debut film, Manasology, Deepak Aras displays a marked evolution in his filmmaking approach with Sugar Factory. Reflecting on past mistakes, Aras unlearns old paradigms and embraces a fresh perspective, evident in this colourful narrative. Drawing inspiration from a fleeting moment at a pub, he weaves a candy-floss love story adorned with vibrant backdrops, characters dressed in vivid costumes, and various hues. However, the film encounters wavering moments, particularly in the latter half, where the narrative loses some of its focus, drifting momentarily into conventional storytelling. Yet, Aras’ last-minute course correction leads to a surprising conclusion. Leveraging the pub culture as a dynamic backdrop, the director portrays it as a place for camaraderie and a sanctuary to find love and solace. Krishna, who has been a part of various diverse romantic dramas, effortlessly infuses the essence of love into the narrative. The actor adeptly embodies a character at odds with contemporary lifestyles, showcasing his versatility. Among the female leads, Sonal Monteiro shines in a glamorous role, exuding confidence in her portrayal. Adhvithi Shetty makes a pivotal appearance, while Ruhani Shetty’s debut performance brings a charming allure to the story. Rangayana Raghu and Shashidhar support this love-friendship drama, accompanied by a musical ensemble of seven songs by Kabir Rafi. However, it’s Santhosh Rai Pathaje’s cinematography that stands out, especially in capturing the ambience of the pub and offering a stunning portrayal of Kazakhstan in a song sequence. Sugar Factory brews a romance sprinkled with brief detours. Despite some moments where the story gets a bit muddled, Deepak Aras saves the day with a surprising turn, keeping the heart of the tale intact. The film stands as a testament to love’s resilience in the Sugar Factory, where souls meet, friendships grow, and unexpected paths of affection unfold amid life’s varied experiences. Sugar Factory Director: Deepak Aras Cast: Krishna, Sonal Monteiro, Adhvithi Shetty, Ruhani Shetty, and Rangayana Raghu Rating: 3/5 Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp