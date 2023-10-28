'Masterpeace' review: Generations clash in this ultimate stress-buster

Sajin Shrijith By

By now, using Wes Anderson’s name to describe any work of fiction with an art deco-infused visual style and carefully planned image composition must have become a cliche. In Malayalam, we first noticed this ‘look’ in Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval’s Kanakam Kamini Kalaham, as a result of having a production designer-turned-filmmaker at the helm. And since Masterpeace, streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, also has someone from a design background as its creator, the incorporation of gorgeous, eye-pleasingly vibrant art direction would naturally warrant a recall of Anderson’s films.

Hey, if it helps someone discover the American filmmaker’s work for the first time, why not? I admit to being slightly reluctant to readily pounce on this series on streaming day primarily because I was neither a fan of director Sreejith N’s Oru Thekkan Thallu Case nor his script of Bro Daddy. But I also knew that writer Praveen S was brilliantly adept at satire, having loved his work in Chirakodinja Kinavukal. So, to test the waters, I decided to watch the first episode, and how relieved I was to find myself completely at ease! My first reaction upon seeing these characters was, “Hey, I know these people!” Relatability, pure and simple, is what immediately pulled me into it.

Now, I must say that this is not the kind of series you binge in one go because to gauge the overall quality of some shows, it’s ideal to take it one episode at a time, like one of those candies that, taken a jarful in one sitting, might induce unwelcome feelings. Being the comical farce it is, the exaggerated acting style in Masterpeace shouldn’t come as a surprise.

I don’t know about the others, but the ingeniously witty writing that marked the classic yesteryear comedies such as Mazha Peyunnu Madhalam Kottunnu, Boeing Boeing, or Godfather makes a comeback in Masterpeace. If you, like me, have been lamenting the sore lack of this quality in most of today’s Malayalam comedies, there’s a chance that you might find yourself warming up to Masterpeace.

And, mind you, this series doesn’t resort to cheap, sexist or below-the-belt humour to earn its laughs. Its characters are flawed, regardless of gender. There are wrongs and rights on both sides. It’s a microcosm of many Malayali/Indian families. It gives every character a distinct personality. Even Nithya Menen’s pet dog has one. The same applies to the inanimate objects in these characters’ apartments. Every little detail—pictures, souvenirs, trophies, certificates, clothes, lamps... it’s all carefully placed and colour-coordinated.

Speaking of, the series begins with Nithya and Sharafudheen throwing these objects at each other. There is violence, but played for laughs. It never gets to a point where we feel upset. The humour is sometimes contributed by an object lying around in the apartment or how the camera frames each character (a different style for each couple), the body language, the little facial tics, or the dog itself. Everyone and everything is an active participant.

So, what’s Masterpeace about? Well, what happens when an independent, progressive-minded couple’s personal life is harshly intruded on by their respective in-laws? That’s basically it. Sounds simple on paper, right? But when you think about it, it’s not quite. How do you put a fresh spin on something with which you’re already familiar —be it through your own family members’ behaviour or through movies you’ve seen? Presentation. It stands out loud and clear in Masterpeace. It’s impressive how all these stunning colours popping up from the actors’ clothes and the interiors never distract from the performances.

Aside from Sharafudheen and Nithya Menen, actors Maala Parvathi, Renji Panicker, Ashokan, Shanthi Krishna, Srikanth Murali, Anand Manmadhan, and Roshan Mathew (cameo) deliver some of their finest, hitherto unseen work in Masterpeace, which proves itself to be an ultimate stress-buster after a hard day’s work. You know a series has done its job when, for instance, Maala Parvathi evokes the best comical work of KPAC Lalitha and Sukumari and Srikanth Murali recalls Nedumudi Venu from Odaruthammava Aalariyam.

However, as I said earlier, you might want to go slow with it. It all depends on your appetite for this kind of humour and treatment. I, for one, thought this one was a keeper, and I’m certain I’ll keep revisiting it whenever I’m down with the blues.

Series: Masterpeace

Creator: Sreejith N

Writer: Praveen S

Cast: Sharafudheen, Nithya Menen, Malaa Parvathi, Renji Panicker, Ashokan, Shanthi Krishna, Srikanth Murali

Streamer: Disney+ Hotstar

Rating: 4/5

