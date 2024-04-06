'The First Omen' movie review: This origin story scares you in the right places

CHENNAI: Debut director Arkasha Stevenson’s decision to set the prequel to The Omen (1976) in Rome, has enabled her to effectively explain why an antichrist is ‘needed’ for religion to retain its power. This is because the city, despite turning into a hotbed of protests seeking secularism in governance, hasn’t lost its medieval nature yet.

Margaret Daino (Nell Tiger Free) is an American who comes to work at an orphanage in Rome and to take vows of nunhood. Her piety does not stop her from questioning some of the troubling practices in the orphanage, like keeping certain troublesome students in isolation. Daino’s compassion for one such student leads her to discover the diabolical plans of the Church. While it is apparent that she will fail in her quest to stop evil, which ultimately leads to the events of The Omen and its sequels, The First Omen only focuses on the futile efforts of a benevolent group to stop the inevitable.

The biggest win of the debutant and her screenplay writers Tim Smith and Keith Thomas is filling the audience with hopes that Damien will be killed, even if you know how the story unfolds in the original film. Though the first half is mostly a commentary on the double lives of the priests and nuns with just fleeting references to The Omen, it helped in conveying why they do, what they do, and that they don’t display specious austerity for nothing.

The social commentary has rooted the film to the current times. Emphasising the necessity to differentiate between faith for spiritual gains and faith for worldly powers is both relevant and timeless. The narration gathers pace when the film connects with Richard Donner’s The Omen, in a scene where Daino blacks out seeing a demonic hand sprawling out from a woman giving birth at the orphanage.

Tiger Free has delivered a spirited performance, especially in scenes where she questions herself. Her dilemma is further aggravated by a seemingly innocent and kind Sonia Braga, who is laudable as Sister Silvia. She is particularly menacing when she pretends things are normal and makes Daino believe she is the problem. Ralph Ineson does a neat job of essaying Father Brennan, originally played by Patrick Troughton.